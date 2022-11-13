The Molina Local Police are looking for the owner of a lost gold medal. The jewel was found on Sunday, November 6, next to the Town Hall. It is a hexagonal gold medallion in which there is a drawing of a chalice with the monogram of Jesus Christ ‘IHS’ on top. In addition, the initials ‘P’ and ‘R’ and a date are linked on the back of the jewel.

The Local Police of Molina de Segura has made an appeal through their social networks to try to locate the owner, since they assume that this medal “will have great sentimental value.” To prove that it is yours, the alleged owner must go to the police station indicating the exact date that is inscribed on the back.