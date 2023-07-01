The 54th edition of the Molina de Segura Theater Festival will offer 22 shows from September 14 to October 1, as announced this Friday by the Councilor for Culture, María Hernández, during the presentation of the program.

After the dismissal of the previous director, Juan Francisco García Saorín, the mayor herself will assume the direction of the theater, for which the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, has thanked “for the courage that assuming this challenge represents.” The councilor also advanced that “it will be the last time that the festival overlaps with the patron saint festivities and it will return to its original date.”

The public presentation of this edition took place at the Teatro Villa de Molina, with the performance of the show ‘The gag movie’, by the company Yllana Teatro. The Madrid company will be the one to receive the award for its artistic career from the Association of Friends of the Theatre, in an act that will take place on September 14. That day, Yllana will open the festival program with the staging of the production ‘666’.

Programming

• 06/30/23: Presentation of the Festival, by Yllana Teatro (Madrid), with Gag Movie. • 09/14/23: Opening of the Festival, by Yllana Teatro (Madrid), with 666. • 09/19/23: Cía Proyecto Cultura Menina (Extremadura), with Soy una puta by Velázquez. • 09/20/23: Tanttaka (Basque Country), with Sexpiertos. • 09/21/23: Cía Hel Arte (Castilla y León), with Sorry, it wasn’t me. • 09/22/23: Compani do Chapitô (Portugal), with Antígona. • 09/22/23: Glovo Collective (Portugal), with Alleo. • 09/22/23: Puppets Los Claveles (Murcia), with El retablillo by D. Cristóbal. • 09/23/23: Uparte (Murcia), with Desprovisto. • 09/23/23: Glovo Collective (Portugal), with Alleo. • 09/23/23: The black mirror (Andalusia), with El Verdugo. • 09/24/23: Kiné Circus (Ethiopia), with Greed. • 09/24/23: David Cebrián (Andalusia), with WC. • 09/24/23: Plenilunio Producciones (Murcia), with Después. • 09/25/23: Sforza Estrategias (Murcia), with Nacional 340. • 09/26/23: El Aedo (Andalusia), with Fists of flour. • 09/27/23: To Panadaría (Galicia), with Las que limpián. • 09/28/23: La Fam (Valencia), with Ambulant. • 09/29/23: Isabel Vázquez-Elena Carrascal (Andalusia), with Archipelago of Disasters. • 09/29/23: D’click (Aragon), with Latas. • 09/30/23: Collectiu TQM (Catalonia), with Volov. • 09/30/23: Este-Marmore (Portugal), with The mosquito nets. • 10/01/23: Planeta Trampolí (Catalonia), with Back2 Classics. • 10/01/23: Puppets Los Claveles (Murcia), with El retablillo by D. Cristóbal.

From Portugal and Ethiopia



As highlighted by the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, this edition places “special emphasis on programming for young audiences, with the third edition of the Young Theater Award”, while “the commitment to dance, street theater and the circus” and highlighted the more than “forty years of work” by Yllana. The Madrid company was born in 1991 as a gestural humor theater company and currently offers different services in the world of performing arts and audiovisuals. Fidel Fernández, Joe O’Curneen, David Ottone, Marcos Ottone and Juan Ramos are its founders.

For her part, the Councilor for Culture explained that there has been a balanced, varied and plural programming in gender and origin. On this occasion, three shows by Portuguese companies have been programmed: ‘Antígona’ (by Companhi do Chapitô); ‘Los mosquitoteros’ (by Este-Marmore), and ‘Alleo’ (a contemporary dance street show by Colectivo Glovo). In addition, there will be the show Greed, by the Kiné Circus company, from Ethiopia.

Going from global to regional, there will be three Community companies. Puppets Los Claveles, which will represent ‘El retablillo de D. Cristóbal’; Physical Collage, with ‘Nacional 340’; and the circus company UpArte, with ‘Desprovisto’.

In addition, Aitziber Garmendia and Telmo Irureta, winner of the Goya Award for Best New Actor, will take the stage at the Teatro Villa de Molina with ‘Sexpiertos’ (Tanttaka Teatroa). They play a journalist with cerebral palsy and a candy seller mired in contradictions in a play that seeks to dismantle prejudices.

Nuqui Fernández will interpret the monologue ‘Menina, I am a whore work by Velázquez’ (Cultura Project). Jesús Torres will invite you to reflect on racism and homophobia with ‘Puños de harina’ (El Aedo Teatro) and the actresses from ‘Sorry, it wasn’t me’ (Hel Arte), on the Eating Disorder. There will be another monologue, this one in the key of comedy, performed by David Cebrián: ‘WC’. This genre will also be present in ‘Después’ (Teatro Corrosivo) and ‘Those who clean’ (A panadeira). Likewise, the actors from El Espejo Negro will share the stage with the puppets in ‘El verdugo’.

A picturesque circus will arrive from the hand of La Fam and ‘Ambulant’; while D’Click will play to find the balance between the animal and the human with ‘Latas’. For its part, Col.lectiu TQM will perform an aerobatics exhibition with ‘Volov’ and Ángel de Miguel will get on a trampoline in ‘Back2 classics’. The interpreters of the Isabel Vázquez company will come out “willing to fail” with ‘The Archipelago of Disasters’.

Regarding the price of tickets, discounts will be applied for groups of 12 or more people, over 65s, the unemployed, large families and young people from 15 to 30 years old. The Festival subscription is priced at 40 euros, for eleven shows.