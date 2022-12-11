The Ministry launches today the new Civil Registry model in the judicial district of Molina de Segura. With this initiative, the town joins the general offices of the Civil Registry of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Murcia and Tarragona, as well as those of Bilbao and Cartagena, which began operating last week.

Minister Pilar Llop points out that the entry into service of the new Civil Registry is part of the “impetus that the Ministry is giving to the Public Administration of Justice to make it more agile, efficient and close, putting citizens at the center”. The Molina de Segura Civil Registry is now called the General Office of the Molina de Segura Civil Registry. For their part, the civil registries of Alguazas, Archena, Ceutí, Lorquí and Las Torres de Cotillas will be collaborating offices of the Civil Registry of each of these localities.

The computer application of this new model, called Dicireg, enables a common computer system for all Civil Registry offices and makes it interoperable with other organizations. The system will continue to be progressively optimized, especially in terms of its coordination with related agencies, such as notaries, courts and the Police. New services have already been incorporated into the electronic headquarters, with a substantial improvement in terms of expanding certification request services. The new application has been designed for the registration of applications, the processing of files, interoperability with external agents, the entry of documentation in electronic format and, in general, for the necessary operations to resolve all the files that are processed in the Comprehensive Civil Registry.

The new model of the Civil Registry improves the efficiency of this public service and saves procedures and time for citizens, who will be freed from the burden of face-to-face actions at the Registry, particularly with regard to the provision of certifications, they indicate from the Ministry of Justice.

The entry into service was achieved thanks to the coordinated and progressive execution of a series of actions in the regulatory, organizational and technological fields, as well as the collaboration of organizations and administrations.