The Department of Culture of the Molina de Segura City Council and Neocine Vega Plaza have renewed and increased by 10,000 euros the amount of the agreement that allows anyone who wants to enjoy cinema in the town to do so for a reduced price of 3 euros per person during on Thursdays of some weeks of this year 2024, through the 'Super Cinema Thursdays' program.

Given the “great response” from the Molina public and its love of cinema, “the initiative has been taken up to reinforce the position of Molina de Segura as a reference for commerce, leisure and recreation for the entire Vega Media del Segura region,” he stated. the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, who announced that “the amount of the agreement has increased significantly, going from 13,000 to 23,000 euros this year, a new example of the support for culture by the local government.”

The program will resume this Thursday and will continue throughout the month of April. Likewise, on Thursdays in the months of July, August, October and December you can also go to the movies for 3 euros. These dates are conditional until the end of the existence of the economic resources set at 23,000 euros in the municipal budget or until the end of the validity of the collaboration agreement, which ends on December 31, 2024.

As explained by the Councilor for Culture, María Hernández, “the immediate objective is to encourage and facilitate the return to the theaters of an audience that, with the passage of time, has stopped consuming cinema in the municipality and turn Molina de Segura into a benchmark attractiveness of commerce and leisure for the entire Vega Media del Segura region.