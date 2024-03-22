The Molina City Council has the purpose of putting an end to the uncontrolled landfills that exist in Molina due to the environmental and health damage they represent. This has been indicated by the Councilor for Natural Environment, José Manuel Hernández, who has advanced that the project is currently in an initial evaluation to delimit the areas where they are located, using topography and mapping technology in order to calculate the volume of uncontrolled waste that spreads through various black spots in the municipal area.

In a first estimate, the Vox councilor points out that there are about fifteen large illegal landfills, including one located in the El Tapiado industrial estate (a short distance from Punto Limpio), another on Gran Capitán avenue (near the Rambla de los Calderones) and a third under the highway bridge, on the Chorrico highway.

The Environment Department has an initial allocation of 67,000 euros to undertake this project, which will be developed progressively. Hernández clarifies that when the volume of waste is known and classified, they will be able to specify more precisely the total cost that will be involved in eradicating these illegal landfills.

An uncontrolled landfill road located near the El Tapiado industrial estate



Juan Luis Vivas Navarro





“With this information about the volume and nature of the waste, we will be able to further adjust the budget with the winning company,” indicates the Councilor for the Natural Environment. He warns that the associated costs of transportation and final disposal of waste, among others, must be taken into account.

At the moment, the City Council is preparing a document to put out to tender the work to remove the spills. In addition, Hernández indicates that they plan to meet with those responsible for the Cañada Hermosa waste treatment center to negotiate a reduced rate, as has been done on other occasions.

“Right now we are classifying the waste to organize it according to whether there is more plastic, paper, organic matter, debris…”, he adds. They also have to identify if there are hazardous materials or chemicals that require special treatment.

Protect the environment



In short, what the City Council is initially doing is a detailed evaluation of the waste, including the environmental impact on the environment and health, in order to obtain the necessary information that will later be used to plan the cleaning actions. In this sense, the Councilor for the Natural Environment refers to situations that may entail restrictions, such as accessibility to the roads where the landfills located in Molina are located.

Eliminating uncontrolled landfills in Molina would reduce air and soil pollution, benefiting community health. “It would also help preserve the natural environment and the beauty of the landscape, which in turn could encourage tourism and generate economic opportunities for local residents,” says Hernández.

Pruning collection



On the other hand, the Councilor for the Natural Environment has indicated that the municipal government will also give priority to the collection of prunings and for this purpose it will launch, as a novelty, a municipal service in the summer season in districts and urbanizations in the municipal area.