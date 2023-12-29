The local government increases security in the municipality of Molina de Segura with the commissioning of five new Local Police cars, which were presented this Friday by the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso; the first deputy mayor and person in charge of Citizen Security, Antonio Martínez, and the main commissioner of the Local Police, José Pérez Almagro, along with other members of the Corporation and the police staff.

As explained by the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, “the acquisition of these five new vehicles responds to the need to periodically renew the mobile fleet assigned to the Local Police service, as well as to promote the provision of a quality public service with the resources necessary materials. The incorporation of these vehicles will allow the Local Police officers of our city to work with better means to guarantee greater security on the streets.”

The acquisition has been carried out through the 'renting' modality, with a duration of four years, for an annual amount of 81,428.07 euros, with the successful bidder bearing the repair and maintenance costs. Due to the characteristics of the service and the municipal area, as well as the commitment of the local government team to the environment, vehicles, the Ford Kuga model, with all-terrain characteristics and electric-gasoline hybrids, have been chosen.

Specifically, two of the vehicles are equipped with detainee screens and will be destined for the Citizen Security unit; Two other vehicles have multipurpose characteristics and will be used for other units, such as Traffic or Traffic; and the fifth vehicle is reinforced for all-terrain and will carry out its service at the La Alcayna barracks.

With this supply, the Molina de Segura Local Police has a mobile fleet of 13 cars, while five of the current ones will be recovered and used to cover needs in other municipal services.

For his part, the Councilor for Citizen Security, Antonio Martínez, has indicated that, “in addition to this renewal of the Local Police vehicle park, this coming year 2024 four new motorcycles will be incorporated to provide street services and improve of citizen safety, in addition to the repair of vehicles that in recent years were abandoned in the workshop due to lack of budget, some since 2020.

Martínez has advanced: «In January we are going to promote police personal defense, putting into practice its training, managed by the City Council itself and encouraging the agents, who will be pioneers and avant-garde in this matter. Furthermore, the GEIR Group is functioning very satisfactorily.” The mayor also points out the recovery of the shooting test (which had not been carried out for two years), the increase in new police positions, the two new barracks and the improvement in the material available to the police. “The agents will wear body video cameras to increase their security and protection elements in their interventions,” says the mayor.

All these improvements are added to the launch, last September, of the Special Rapid Intervention Group (GEIR) of the Local Police, which has allowed Molina de Segura to increase its security. At the presentation this Friday, the new van destined for the GEIR, Citroën Jumpy model, was also shown, which has been transformed for crowd control tasks and special tasks of this special citizen security group. The transformation, whose investment has amounted to 12,977 euros, has consisted of replacing the original windows with new ones made of anti-vandal polycarbonate, with embrasures and installation of defenses and protectors on windshields and optics. The van is prepared to transport a team of up to 7 personnel.