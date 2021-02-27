Hundreds of thousands of people owe their lives to a molecule made up of 22 carbon atoms, 29 hydrogen, one fluorine and five oxygen: dexamethasone (C₂₂H₂₉FO₅). The doctor Ana Fernandez Cruz recalls the helplessness she felt in the first wave of the pandemic, when she and her colleagues around the world fired “blind” at the new coronavirus and patients died of suffocation in crowded hospitals. No treatment worked. The dead were huddled in makeshift morgues.

The doctor, from the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda hospital in Madrid, was a pioneer in betting on dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug synthesized in 1957 that barely cost a few euro coins. And he was right. A large clinical trial coordinated by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) showed in June that the molecule reduces the risk of death by a third of the most serious patients. The authors quickly drew it up: dexamethasone could save 650,000 lives in the remainder of the year.

Jose Luis Barredo, born 59 years ago in the Burgos town of Trespaderne, recalls that his first job was at the neighboring Santa María de Garoña nuclear power plant, as was the case with all the kids in the region. When they turned 18, they entered the atomic facility to do cleaning or maintenance tasks. “They hired you for a month in summer, you took your money and with what you earned you were captain general,” he recalls. Barredo studied Biology and today he is one of those responsible for the only dexamethasone factory in Spain, that of the Crystal Pharma company, in Boecillo, about 15 kilometers from Valladolid.

The Valladolid plant produced 3,000 kilos of dexamethasone last year, 65% more than before the pandemic. It may seem like a small thing, but Barredo puts the figure in perspective: if the three tons were dedicated to treatments for covid patients, there would be enough for 50 million patients. Oxford University calculations show that for every eight seriously ill patients treated with dexamethasone a death is avoided.

The history of the molecule starts in 1941, in the middle of World War II. Some rumors then held that the Nazis organized secret missions in submarines to acquire cow adrenal glands in Argentina, from which they extracted steroid hormones with which they increased the resistance of their fighter pilots. The US authorities made it a scientific priority to achieve the artificial synthesis of one of these hormones, cortisone. A 26-year-old chemist, Lewis sarett, he did it in 1944 with a revolutionary method. His 12-year-old nephew, named Donald rumsfeldHe would end up being US Secretary of Defense and promoter of the wars in Afghanistan, in 2001, and Iraq, in 2003.

The rumor of the Nazi pilots on hormones with Argentine cortisone, however, was false. At the end of World War II, the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., where Lewis Sarett worked, promoted the search for real applications for the molecule. Two researchers, Philip Hench and Edward Kendall, decided to try cortisone as a treatment for a woman with rheumatoid arthritis, considered at the time to be one of the cruelest diseases and disabling. The patient improved markedly in just three days in September 1948. And Hench and Kendall shared the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1950.

Cortisone was considered a miracle anti-inflammatory drug, but it had considerable adverse effects, such as causing delusions in many patients. In December 1957, Lewis Sarett and his colleague Glen Arth They synthesized a new version, safer, cheaper and 35 times more powerful. Dexamethasone was born. The drug does not work to eliminate the coronavirus, but it does mitigate the runaway inflammatory reaction that arises in some covid patients and can be lethal.

A precursor of dexamethasone is named after the Roman legion that gave rise to the city of León

José Luis Barredo explains the amazing method to synthesize the molecule. The journey begins in the southern United States, in the gigantic pine plantations destined for the production of paper. The factories that transform wood into cellulose generate a residue from which it can be extracted plant sterols, compounds that are then added to dairy products advertised on television as good for lower cholesterol. Barredo’s company buys tons of these pine sterols in the US and takes them to Spain, to the León Technology Park.

The biologist shows a kind of horchata, obtained after leaving the plant sterols in water for 48 hours, with a cocktail of selected bacteria. The microorganisms then generate a new chemical compound, which the company knows by the epic name of gemina. The name of the city of León derives from Legio, because the Roman legion was established there in the 1st century Legio VII Gemina. “Every week we produce about 20,000 liters of this fermentation broth with gem,” explains Barredo.

A tanker truck takes this horchata from León to the company’s facilities in San Cristóbal de Entreviñas (Zamora). There the gem is purified and turns into a white solid with the appearance of sugar. The journey continues in trucks that transport tons of gemstone to the Crystal Pharma plant in Valladolid, where, through a dozen steps of chemical synthesis, they are converted into dexamethasone. The entire recipe is a trade secret.

This journey through the so-called empty Spain ends in half the world. Crystal Pharma —which in addition to dexamethasone manufactures other pharmaceutical ingredients– It exports 90% of its production to more than 70 countries, according to Barredo data. “We are proud of our contribution in the fight against the pandemic,” he celebrates. The American multinational AMRI bought the Crystal Pharma business group in 2015 for about $ 175 million.

“The basis of treatment for severe covid, right now, is dexamethasone,” says the pharmacist Jesus Sierra, of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH). The results of the Oxford University clinical trial, detailed this Thursday, show that 34 people must be treated to save a life in the group of patients who need oxygen, but are not in critical condition. Only eight seriously ill patients have to be treated in the ICU to avoid one death. Sierra recalls that a 10-day treatment with dexamethasone pills costs just over three euros. Intravenously, as applied in ICUs, the official price reaches 25 euros per patient. “Saving a life would cost between 100 and 200 euros”, sums up the pharmacist, from the University Hospital of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz).

“Saving a life with dexamethasone has a cost of between 100 and 200 euros”, explains the pharmacist Jesús Sierra

Dexamethasone is the best that has been found in a pandemic year, but it is not a silver bullet, far from it. The Oxford trial, conducted in the first wave, shows that the mortality of patients on mechanical ventilation in the ICU fell from 41% to 29% thanks to dexamethasone. “There is still a very high mortality in hospitalized covid patients,” laments Sierra. The combination of dexamethasone with tocilizumab – a drug against rheumatoid arthritis that costs about 1,000 euros per person – reduces the mortality of patients admitted to the ICU by up to 50%, according to the latest results from the Oxford essay, published Feb. 11. That 50% is the most that has been achieved so far.

The doctor Ana Fernández Cruz emphasizes that the C₂₂H₂₉FO₅ molecule is only useful in seriously ill patients. If given too soon, it could even be harmful. The Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda Hospital has had about 150 covid patients admitted at the same time in this latest wave and practically all were under treatment with dexamethasone. The drug, according to the doctor, can produce some Adverse effects, like sugar spikes in diabetics, but it is a perfectly manageable risk. “Between dying and not dying, it totally compensates,” says the doctor.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.