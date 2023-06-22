In recent days, the weekly ‘Nuovo Tv’ has launched a sensational indiscretion concerning Mediaset. According to the well-known weekly, it seems that the company is preparing for the return of The mole, the reality show whose last edition aired in 2008. But that’s not all. According to what is rumored it seems that Maria DeFilippi he would like to run the reality show Silvia Toffanin.

As already anticipated, it would seem that Maria De Filippi has already proposed a candidate for the conduction of the reality show. In fact, the queen of Italian television would like Silvia Toffanin at the helm of the program. This is what was revealed by the well-known newspaper about Maria De Filippi:

She could become Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s most trusted advisor, and perhaps even a company executive. Maria De Filippi will work alongside Silvia Toffanin.

But that’s not all. As reported by ‘Blasting News’, it seems that the future councilor of Pier Silvio Berlusconi thought of Silvia Toffanin as presenter of the new edition of the reality show. This is what we read on the well-known portal:

De Filippi would focus on the presenter of very true for the relaunch of The molethe reality game that is expected to air again in the next television season instead of TheIsland of the famous. Together with Toffanin, Maria is the future of Mediaset, she would later reveal a source to the magazine.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates on this gossip that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chatter these days.