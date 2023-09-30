He mass It is a typical Mexican dish, although it is not known for sure where it was “invented”; several regions of Puebla and Oaxaca dispute its origin, these two parts of Mexico being where the most varieties of mole are cooked.

The first records of mole recipes date back to the 12th century in the convent of Santa Rosa, Puebla and it is produced with a wide variety of ingredients, the main ones being: this version of mole is known for its complex flavor, which includes ingredients such as chocolate, dried chilies, spices and more.

Being one of the typical dishes of Mexico, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office of Mexico, Profeco carried out a study to determine the quality of packaged moles sold in Mexico.

The PROFECO quality study revealedr the mole brands that turned out to be more “sugar and oil”. These two ingredients are related to the development of cardiovascular diseases if consumed frequently.

The brands rejected by PROFECO and that turned out to be more “sugar and oil” are the following:

“Loves and Flavors,

“Mexican Mestizo Cuisine”

“Don Pacho”

“Healthy Origin”

“Golden Hills”

“Gurumina”

Due to the composition of its ingredients and by not declaring them on its label, PROFECO decided to withdraw the previous brands from the market, until the manufacturers make the corresponding labeling clearly to inform consumers about the exact amount of almonds and others. ingredients they contain.

The PROFECO quality study analyzed 33 brands of packaged moles that are marketed in the country. The detailed results of this will be published in the October Consumer Magazine, said the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield.

Consequences of excessive consumption of sugars and oils

He excessive consumption of sugar and oil can have serious repercussions on health. Excess sugar can lead to weight gain and obesity, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes due to insulin resistance. Additionally, sugar is a leading cause of tooth decay and can contribute to metabolic syndrome.

On the other hand, excess oil can lead to weight gain due to its high caloric density and increase the risk of heart disease, especially when saturated oils and trans fats are consumed.

Oils high in omega-6 fatty acids can promote inflammation if not balanced with omega-3s and may cause digestive problems in some people. Additionally, excess of certain oils, such as palm oil, may be linked to liver disease.

To maintain a healthy diet, it is essential to consume sugar and oil in moderate amounts and opt for healthier sources, such as those found in fruits and vegetables, as well as oils such as olive or canola instead of unhealthy oils.

It is essential to balance these elements with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to promote long-term health. Controlling sugar and oil consumption is a key part of a healthy lifestyle and can help prevent a number of health problems.