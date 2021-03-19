There is no better antidote to the thesis documentary than the search documentary. Faced with films with the theory and objectives already established even before they are made (economic, political, social, human, cinematographic …), and which subsequently obviate during the filming process any matter that may cloud the previous judgment and plan, So often dogmatic, there are the documentaries that know how to turn towards the ideal place: the one that makes the work truly interesting, complex and attractive, in the artistic and the emotional. …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS