The Mole Agent is the story of Sergio, an 83-year-old man who enters a nursing home as a spy to discover how they treat a resident. It is a documentary film that addresses abandonment, loneliness and the day-to-day life of grandparents when they are relegated by society and forgotten by their own families. . The Chilean film is shortlisted for the Oscars in the short list for best foreign film and best documentary. While March 15 arrives, the date on which it will be known if it reaches the official selection, we spoke with its director, Maite Alberdi. The tape is already on Netflix.

What do you find in seniors to tell stories like in The Mole Agent?

We tend to pigeonhole the elderly and put them in the same group, but in The Mole Agent one sees different realities among people between 80 and 90 years old. It is an age in which many things happen, changes are very fast, and for me as a filmmaker all of that is filmable, in action and images.

What makes this film stand out?

We live in a society in which, without realizing it, we begin to isolate grandparents. In Latin America they live in apartments, and since they can no longer stay at home, they go to live in residences, but disconnected from the family home. This is what happens in the film, we do not establish the bridges between residence and family life, because the family does not visit them. That was the challenge in this movie.

Many wonder if the grandparents in the documentary are actors.

No. Everything shown is real, from the agent, who is a former investigative police agent who set up his own detective agency, to the grandparents. I started investigating the agency, I worked there as an assistant. Rómulo posted a notice to find a new agent because the one he had fractured his hip and Sergio appeared, that’s where it all started.

How did you get the elderly to flow naturally with a camera forward without being actors?

The first thing I did was record the detective’s training, and before Sergio Chemy entered the nursing home, I did it as a documentary filmmaker. I told them I was going to film the good and the bad without saying it was a spy movie. I went in a week before, and when Sergio came in (we pretended we didn’t know each other) people were already used to our camera. We tell them everything when we finish the movie. In fact, they were our first audience and they loved it. And for us it was a relief.

What expectations do you have regarding the Oscar?

It is always difficult, but it is also a film that talks about an important topic at the moment. It is timeless, as the issue of the post-pandemic elderly had a visibility that it did not have before.

How do you think this pandemic has affected the Latin American film industry?

I think that in some way the pandemic has democratized cinema in the industry. I feel that, in another context, a Chilean documentary about older people was very difficult to reach the Oscar preselection because before the advertising campaigns in Los Angeles were impossible. Now I campaign from my home, there are no such mega-parties or megalobbys. The film speaks more for itself, and by advertising online there is a more democratic way to move the tapes.

As a director, how much progress do you think has been made on the issue of parity in the film industry?

It is being obtained from few, but it is necessary to continue generating visibility. And in that sense I thank the pandemic. As a woman who lives alone with her two-year-old son, I would never have been able to go to Los Angeles to campaign, and I have been able to get to the Oscar while taking my son to kindergarten for a single day . I see how this context allows me to dream about these things. It happens to me that when I want to go with my son to a film festival it is difficult to move, festivals do not think about those things. I speak to you from my microworld, but that translates into filming, in production. Obviously, it is a higher cost for the one that is producing, but it is an investment that the industry has to make.

