The administration of the President of Moldova did not come up with an initiative to declare Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov persona non grata. This was announced on Saturday, December 18, by the adviser to the head of state Sorin Stefirts.

Earlier that day, the chairman of the commission on pardoning the presidential administration of Moldova, Ion Guzun, suggested declaring the Russian ambassador persona non grata because of his participation in the inauguration of the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

According to Stefarta, Guzun’s statement on the need to expel Vasnetsov does not reflect the position of Moldovan leader Maia Sandu.

This is the personal opinion of Mr. Guzun “, – leads TASS words of the press secretary.

On December 13, the Central Election Commission of Transnistria announced that the current president of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, won the presidential election of the head of the region held on December 12, receiving 79.4% of the votes. Krasnoselsky and a resident of the village of Gyrtop, Grigoriopol region, Sergei Pynzar, applied for the highest state post.

On August 11, Moldova expressed hope for building a pragmatic dialogue with Russia. Sandu said that Chisinau is ready to resume the settlement of the conflict with the unrecognized Transnistria by peaceful means.

The Transnistrian conflict between Moldova and the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic began in Soviet times. It worsened after Moldova’s secession from the USSR and grew into an armed confrontation in 1992.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the combat zone in Transnistria on July 29, 1992 in accordance with an agreement on the principles of peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in the Transnistrian region. Currently, Russian peacekeepers maintain peace in the dividing security zone along the Dniester.