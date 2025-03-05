The voice bell of Ruslan Birladeanu, medium -sized molding entrepreneur, is rather serious. And use a low tone to express yourself in public or private through remarkable English. He directs the unknown company New was Visionary Group (Nevg) and his name and that of his company went to the fore in January when FC Barcelona announced the sale of 475 VIP seats of the future Spotify Camp Nou with two different investors from the Middle East. The club at no time detailed the name of the companies, protecting themselves in the confidentiality clauses specified in two contracts. With that operation the entity was able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Yesterday, Birladeanu, dressed in a dark blue suit, black shoes and Blaugrana tie, took the stage of the Barça pavilion located in the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. He did not refer at any time to VIP businesses. He did try to explain for half an hour the other objectives his company has. Because Barcelona made official at the end of November 2024 that, despite not having an accredited experience in the sector, has also chosen them to develop the telecommunications operator Barça Mobile in the future stadium.

On Monday, Birladeanu has already visited the spaces of the Barcelona club and the rest of the pavilions where the Sports Tomorrow Congress is celebrated, the technological space of sport within the framework of the Mobile World Congress. He also dressed his Blaugrana tie, a Barça pin and with hardly any companions. On the contrary that yesterday, when he appeared surrounded by his collaborators and other workers in the club of the sponsorship area that were curious to meet him and know about his project. Next to the Moldavo businessman was also his son, Andrei Birladeanu, who wore a blaugrana scarf.





Birladeanu Padre left the stage among applause. There was media and business expectation. He accompanied him on the Miriam Ferrando stage, the director of the area of ​​new technologies that will be applied in Espai Barça. The conversation was led by Bryan Bachner, executive responsible for Barça Vision, who entered the club in 2021 to take care of the Barcelona office in Hong Kong and who folded responsibilities in October 2022 when he was awarded the direction of the New York Office.

Bachner, Laporta’s friend who was once related to the disappearance of Reus, directed the presentation with questions and reflections full of good words. On the screen behind the three speakers, a fixed image was maintained with the name of the three speakers, their positions and their photos. They spoke half an hour.

Before Bachner’s exhibitions, Birladeanu responded with optimistic phrases that made it clear that his goal is that the future Espai Barça has “the tools to connect with fans; But we also want Barça Mobilesirva to modernize the stadium and leave a legacy. ” “Spotify Camp Nou is different. It has a special energy. It’s more than football, ”he added paraphrasing the club’s motto.





Although the chosen scenario invited more technical details of how they will develop, in collaboration with the Orange company, 5G technology in the future stadium, as well as the creation of the Barça Mobile operator, we will have to wait. “I need more time. Now we are barely creating the project. Surprises will come, ”said Birladeanu. Later, club sources explained that it will be on March 20 when the approach is explained in detail. After the half -hour talk, Birladeanu disappeared in a hurry. He did it with his son Andrei. The same that also measured with the prestigious American brand Jacob & CO for the manufacture of luxury watches on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Barça.

As for VIP seats, Nevg positions say they activated this lever in an operation that they consider beneficial for both parties. They have already disbursed 28 million euros of the 70s who promised to pay for the rights of 400 VIP seats. The Birladeanu company, who was involved in an alleged real estate fraud in his country, was constituted in February 2024 in the Arab Emirates. It has a subsidiary in Spain with a social capital of 3,000 euros and the registered office in a private floor of the Sant Andreu neighborhood in Barcelona. The other administrator of the company is Francisco Maza Sánchez, convicted by an Andorran court for manufacturing false traces. After reviewing the documentation, the operation of the VIP seats presented by Barça has aroused LaLiga’s doubts in the framework of the registration of Olmo and Pau Víctor.