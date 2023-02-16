February 16, 2023 23:02

Parliament in Moldova on Thursday gave its confidence to the government formed by the new pro-European Prime Minister Doreen Richian, in the midst of an energy crisis and tensions with Moscow. During the debates in Parliament, border police in the north of the country found missile debris “as a result of Russian air strikes” on neighboring Ukraine, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. This is the fourth incident in the former Soviet republic, which includes 2.6 million people and is plagued by crises. A Russian missile passed through Moldova last week. Rishian succeeds Natalia Gavrilita, who submitted her resignation on Friday morning, after a year and a half of taking office. “It’s time to leave,” Gavrilita, 45, told reporters, speaking of “lack of support and confidence in the country.” On Friday, Moldova appointed the former Minister of the Interior and Adviser to the Moldavian President for Defense Affairs, Doreen Richian (48 years), to succeed her. He chose to keep the bulk of the previous ministerial team, including Foreign Minister Nico Popescu and Economic Development Minister Dumitru Aliba. Parliament gave its confidence to the government by a majority of 62 votes out of 101, and the rest of the deputies abstained from voting. The new government must focus on quickly implementing the reforms promised by President Maia Sandhu with the aim of joining the European Union, after the country obtained the status of a candidate to join the Union in June 2022. Chisinau has to face many challenges, including security and energy.

Source: agencies