The Mohammed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing launches the tenth edition on February 4

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the purebred Arab camel races and camel dress 2021 will be launched on February 4 in the Al-Labsa area in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain. , Which is being held for the tenth year in a row in various regions of the country.

The festival, which will last until February 11, includes camel races and camel and parlor competitions, and camel races include the categories of haqaiq, remnants, radio, al-thaya, al-hol and zamul, in which the group’s hybrids compete for 170 rides and 12 symbols .. And the organizing committee allocated prizes to the winners in the races of symbols for haqaiq, remnants, broadcast and folds. Where the winners receive a cup in addition to a million and a half dirhams for the first rounds, a cup in addition to a million dirhams for the runs of al-Jadaan, while the winners on the final day designated for al-Hawl and al-Zamul receive a sword, in addition to 3 million dirhams for the main round of al-Hawl, and a sword with 2.5 million dirhams for the al-Hawl stroke The organizing committee allocated a rifle and two million dirhams for the main run of Zamoul, a rifle, as well as 1.5 million dirhams for the local tournament. As for the prizes for the Mahlab competition, which starts on February 4, during which the first place winner in the “Orabi” local run gets 50 thousand dirhams. The local “Khawawir” race is open to 50 thousand dirhams, and in the Mazayin competitions, which will start on February 6, the winners will receive in the categories of “Al-Mafarid, Al-Haqiq, Al-Lqaa, Al-Radio, Al-Thanya, Al-Hol and Al-Zam) For “Al-Sharaya runs for the sons of the tribes, Mahaliyat is open to 50 thousand dirhams, and the winners in the Al-Sharaya runs for the sons of the tribes of localities receive 50 thousand dirhams, and the organizing committee allocated valuable prizes to the rest of the winners to the tenth place.

The people of the emirate that host the competitions enjoy special runs in camel races, as the first four rounds in the morning period of the festival are reserved for them, to provide opportunities for competition and the challenge to win the law at the start of the competitions.

It is noteworthy that the activities of the first edition of the festival began in 2012 in the Al-Sawan area in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the festival continued its annual series of sessions and successes with distinguished participation from camel owners and their content from the people of the state and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where in 2013 the second session of the festival was held in the clothing area. In the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, while its third stop was in 2014 in the city of Al Dhaid in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in 2015 it hosted the fourth session of Al Hillah Square in the Emirate of Ajman, and during the year 2016 the festival was held in Al Sawan in Ras Al Khaimah, while the dress field hosted competitions in 2017. The 2018 edition was hosted by Al-Dhaid Square, and in 2019 Al-Hillah Square witnessed the eighth edition in January, and in December of the same year the ninth session was held on the floor of Al-Sawan Square.

The festival witnessed, in its various previous sessions, a distinguished local and Gulf turnout by the owners of camels, their content and fans of this traditional sport and the inherent heritage, in addition to the level of organization and hosting.

The festival is an annual sporting and heritage forum for fans of this authentic sport, camel owners and conscience, while it aims to preserve this authentic Emirati, Gulf and Arab heritage, in an approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” in caring for and preserving the heritage of parents and grandparents, Which is an important part of the history and culture of the UAE and the keenness to document and transmit it to the generations.