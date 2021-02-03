Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” is launching in its third session a new work system to promote constructive interactive dialogue under the slogan “prosperity amid the new normal situation”. On March 14th, with the participation of a group of senior leaders and decision-makers from different countries of the world, and a prominent group of experts in various fields, in addition to more than 3000 young men and women from different parts of the Emirates.

The Council, which is organized by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, in its current session, aims to provide an innovative and sustainable model to ensure constant communication between the nation’s youth and its wise leadership in order to employ all means and enablers to support and qualify them, and create better opportunities for them in the future, in addition to reaching The best solutions to accelerate their integration into the development system in various fields, and provide them with the opportunity to contribute to promoting the process of sustainable development throughout the nation.

In order to ensure the continuity of effective communication with youth throughout the country, the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations works this year to involve young people in achieving the goals of preparing for the next 50 years, as it will start in its first phase before the start of the main activities at the “Jubilee Laboratory” which A selected group of students will participate in it, and through it they will propose the best ideas and future innovations that contribute to the promotion of various sectors and services in the Emirates, as the laboratory aims to maximize the benefit of innovative youth ideas and encourage them to find non-traditional solutions to various national challenges.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “The wise leadership gives top priority to qualifying youth and preparing them to be future leaders, by paving the way for them to achieve success and provide them with expertise and skills that qualify them to play a greater role in the future of the nation and the continuation of the UAE’s development process. And civilized. We seek, through the next session of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, to confirm the ability of young people to assume responsibility and give back to the homeland, and to advance their work and efforts to the aspirations of the wise leadership that is not satisfied with only the first place.

He added: “The next session of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for future generations, which coincides with our celebration of the golden jubilee of the UAE’s establishment, keeps pace with the various changes that the world is witnessing due to the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic, which requires finding unconventional solutions in order to keep pace with these changes. And enhancing our readiness for the future through a more flexible approach based on innovation. ”

The Council of “Mohamed Bin Zayed for Future Generations 2021” offers a unique model for enriching interactive communication with youth by organizing joint interactive field and virtual dialogues to motivate young people to exchange visions and ideas and reach solutions that contribute to creating the future, as well as establishing a new culture based on innovation, with youth being the main focus In which. This model was designed according to an exploratory study that was conducted with young people to explore their new visions about the UAE’s future agenda, as the study showed the need to take advantage of youth capabilities and enhance their participation in shaping the future of the UAE.

The “Mohammed Zayed Majlis for Future Generations” program, in its current session, was designed to be a platform for dialogue with youth about the future by focusing on 3 main axes, namely, how to motivate young people to adapt to the rapid changes taking place in the world by acquiring new skills and knowledge to increase their capabilities, enrich their experiences and enhance their readiness. For the future, in addition to shedding light on the innovative and creative ideas of young people to create new opportunities in all fields, as well as focusing on the pivotal role of youth in continuing the march of excellence over the next fifty years.

Since its inception in 2017 and in its first session, the “Mohamed Zayed Council for Future Generations” has formed a pioneering platform for the exchange and discussion of current trends and future ideas, as it has provided its participants, including male and female school students in the UAE, an opportunity to exchange ideas with digital creators, decision-makers, and a group of thinkers and inventors about Future career plans, and how to build capabilities and skills for the future.

In its second session, the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations received more than 7,000 requests to attend from all parts of the country, and more than 3,600 university and school students and a number of national service employees were selected who participated in more than 300 interactive sessions and workshops held over the course of Two days, where the participants had inspiring conversations with a group of innovators and thinkers through 6 platforms in a way that helped guide them towards developing their personal and professional lives in the future by increasing their knowledge in the fields of science and technology, entrepreneurship, sports and fitness, culture and media, and other fields.