Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, within the activities of its third session this year, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reveals the results of the exploratory study, which included about 3 thousand Emirati university students Which is the first of its kind, to know their perceptions and visions about the UAE’s agenda in the future, and for the next fifty years.

In line with the themes of this year’s session of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which is held under the slogan “A New Reality, New Horizons”, the study entitled “A View of the Future” constitutes the first survey at the level of the UAE, supported by evidence, to explore and document the opinions of young people in it. On the future agenda, and it contains the results of a detailed survey that was carried out in two phases.

The first phase, which was implemented during the period between October 25 and November 9 of last year, included a quantitative online survey of the opinions of about 3,000 Emirati university students, while the second phase of the study focused on specific groups, which included Emirati university students and a number of graduates. And members of the Emirates Youth Council.

The exploratory study addresses a range of views of Emirati youth in a number of key areas, including the extent of their confidence in the ability of higher education institutions in the country to face the economic and social challenges resulting from the repercussions of the spread of the new Corona virus, in addition to other views related to Emirati culture. And their expectations regarding the best strategies and practices that will contribute to changing this reality in the future. The survey reviews the opinions of the youth participating in it on other major topics, such as the role of renewable energy in creating the future, addresses mental health, addresses their views on social media, and the role it plays in their daily lives, and also includes 7 in-depth comments from young people themselves that contribute to supporting and enriching My findings.

Mohammed Khalifa Al-Nuaimi

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “This exploratory study is one of the main initiatives of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations” in its session for this year that coincides with the celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which contributes to strengthening its pioneering position. As the ideal and most dynamic platform to learn about young people’s perceptions and visions about the future of their country through a set of virtual experiences that include providing exclusive data on the views of Emirati youth on the state’s agenda for the next 50 years.

Axes

The Director of the Education Affairs Office in the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court said: “The results of the study formed a fundamental pillar in designing the Council’s main axes, namely“ a changing world ”,“ new opportunities ”and“ the next fifty years, ”which were based on a set of visions based on evidence And data drawn from the opinions of the study sample and the target groups themselves, which would at the same time contribute to inspiring decision-makers and officials in the government and private sectors with the best practices and strategies to achieve the UAE Centennial goals 2071, in line with the true aspirations of its youth and leaders in the future. The Council, which is organized by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, in its current session, aims to provide an innovative and sustainable model to ensure constant communication between the nation’s youth and its wise leadership in order to employ all means and enablers to support and qualify them, create better opportunities for them in the future, and ensure the provision of all means. And the resources available that could be employed to prepare Emirati youth to shape the future.

Those wishing to see the opinions of young people can obtain a copy of this study by visiting the website.

“Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations” … a forward-looking vision

Dr. Ahmed bin Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi

The world today is facing unprecedented challenges throughout the contemporary history of humanity .. Challenges that have put us all on the threshold of a new phase that have transformed concepts and redefined the vocabulary of the reality that governs the joints of our daily and practical life for many decades … Let us all stand today in the face of what has become known as’ reality The new normal ». Faced with this new reality produced by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the governments and economies of the world stand to examine the great losses and damages caused by this pandemic and the changes it imposed on the system of work.

Apart from that gloomy picture that the repercussions of the current stage paint, I fully believe that the challenges and changes always carry with them unique opportunities that establish a new culture and a different outlook for anticipating the future. And when talking about the future and anticipating it, the most important elements of its leadership and change emerge, and the illusion of youth … Youth are the main engine of change and pushing development forward.

Hence the importance of shedding light from the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations” in the current session, which will launch its main activities next March 14, with the presence and active participation of thousands of young people, on three axes: “a changing world”, “new opportunities” and “fifty years.” Next », which touches deeply on the current challenges facing the world, and opens the horizons for them to innovate and discover opportunities, because the past fifty years have been full of achievements and the youth with their capabilities and energies are the most capable of pioneering the future and achieving the achievements that lead to achieving the vision at the top and reaching the first positions.

The new normal reality puts us in front of a new system in education, governance, work and the economy … a system that may eliminate these traditional concepts and encourage a new approach that employs technology and the vocabulary of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in entrepreneurship.

leading businesses

There is no doubt that the culture of entrepreneurship is not alien to the Emirates, as it is original and rooted in the heritage of the UAE society since its inception, where the establishment of various free enterprise and professions was the main source of income for the citizens of the country .. Our ancestors were entrepreneurs in every sense of the word. Many of their selections and challenges today. They are the ones who established a solid culture of entrepreneurship with which many generations have been brought up and formed the basis for the comprehensive development process that our country has witnessed over the past five decades. Today, we are reaping the fruits of this through the UAE’s advanced positions on global entrepreneurship indicators. The UAE was recently ranked fifth in the world in the 2021 Entrepreneurial Index issued by the American magazine, CEO World, which monitors the top 100 countries. For entrepreneurship.

This comes from the forward-looking vision of the UAE that places entrepreneurship, empowering young people and providing them with tools, knowledge and expertise as one of the foundations for reaching a knowledge-based economy, but with the current requirements and needs, there has become a necessity to develop integrated systems to support entrepreneurs and emerging, small and medium enterprises, in order to enable them to Obtaining the required support, both material and knowledge, in addition to access to markets while providing the ingredients that enable them to optimally employ the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence, and in a way that contributes to creating new business sectors that keep pace with expectations for future growth in the era of the digital revolution.

Future skills

Achieving the UAE’s centenary vision, as seen by our wise leadership, must be built on a solid foundation of young people armed with future skills … It also requires us to work on building a new culture of entrepreneurship, based on creating new concepts in building the future generations who will bear the banner, new concepts that provide Young people with advanced skills and provide them with professional options that enable them to invest their energies and capabilities to ensure effective participation in future sectors, sectors in which the UAE will have competitive footprints and global leadership to reach the first positions.

Today, the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which is held in these current circumstances, creates this unique platform to build interactive relationships with young people and listen to their views and ideas in making the future, as it looks at the other side left by the Corona crisis, with which weaknesses have been revealed. In the current business systems in various sectors, which constitute a fertile ground for young people to discover opportunities and provide innovative solutions.

The council looks at young people as the pioneers and leaders of tomorrow, and they are the most capable of providing innovative solutions to the challenges, and today, through the in-depth discussions that will be presented by its sessions, it will open new horizons and visions for young people that lead to the formation of an idea based on urging young people to think forward-looking They enable them to create solutions to challenges, and this is the main equation for the success of entrepreneurship, which was the basis for achieving success for major global companies that started with an innovative idea, and today ranks first on the list of the best companies around the world.