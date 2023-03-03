The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team from the Space Mission Control Center is following up on the preparations for docking the Dragon spacecraft, carrying astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, with the International Space Station.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team follows up from the Space Mission Control Center on preparations for the docking of the Dragon spacecraft, carrying astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, with the International Space Station.#Zayed's ambition The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs
— MBR Space Center (@MBRSaceCentre) March 3, 2023
