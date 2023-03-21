The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the successful entry of explorer Rashid into lunar orbit, as part of preparations for the historic landing of the first Emirati mission on the moon.

The iSpace lander completed the first maneuver to enter the lunar orbit, according to the mission plan, and under the supervision of engineers, on March 21 at 5:24 am UAE time.

Entering lunar orbit is a major step to start the next stages of the Rashid mission, including operating its systems 5 times.

All maneuvers in lunar orbit will be completed before the start of the landing phase, which is planned for late April 2023. More details on the date and timing of the landing will be provided in the coming days.

The seven stages of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project

After the success of the first stage of the mission, which is the launch, reaching the low orbit, and the second stage, which is navigation, the explorer is moving towards completing the third stage, which is the arrival (entry, descent, and landing). This will be the most dangerous stage, especially since the lander will undertake the landing process itself on the surface of the moon by relying on its systems until it reaches the specified point for landing.

This is followed by the fourth stage, which is the stage of landing the explorer, operating it, and navigating the lunar surface. It begins as soon as the rover lands on the lunar surface, followed by systems checks, equipment commissioning, initial data collection, operations on the lunar surface, and image capture. This stage lasts for 10-12 days.

The last two phases come after the lunar day has passed, namely: the hibernation phase, and the phase of stopping operations. Explorer Rashid will prepare for the lunar night, by operating the secondary communication system, which will download the collected information, before entering the hibernation phase.

The chances of Rashid starting up again are slim, but if the explorer is turned on after the lunar night, the mission will be extended to the second lunar night, after which it will conclude with a decommissioning phase.

The ambitious mission launched by the UAE to study the lunar surface is a step that paves the way for future exploration of other planets