The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is preparing to launch the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Program to the International Space Station.

The first long-term mission for Arab astronauts is scheduled to launch on February 26, 2023, at 11:07 am UAE time, where it will be undertaken by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the main crew mission specialist, while his colleague Hazza Al Mansouri, a mission specialist, will be among the crew. the reserve.

The details of the mission, its slogan, and its most prominent details were revealed today (Thursday) at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, His Excellency Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori, along with a number of dignitaries, partners, and media representatives.

Vision for the future

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: The space sector in the UAE has grown significantly over the past decade, through the future vision of our wise leadership, and this was demonstrated through the achievement of great achievements; Such as the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Emirates Moon Exploration Project, and now we are on a date with the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts.

He added: We are committed to completing building on what we have achieved, continuing to expand our space program, and continuing to prepare astronauts. We have succeeded, through the Emirates Astronaut Program, in enabling a sustainable future, and through unmanned planetary missions, we can work in the future to send manned missions to space, and beyond. This mission will make the UAE the eleventh country, and the first not a member of the International Space Station, to send astronauts on a long-term mission to the International Space Station, in addition to training and preparing them to walk in space.

New achievement

For his part, Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, stressed the importance of this mission, saying: The UAE lays the foundations for this vital sector by providing it with qualified national cadres, launching more scientific projects related to space exploration, supporting economic visions, and playing Long-duration space missions play a critical role in advancing our understanding of space, and our ability to explore and benefit from it in the future.

He added: 5 years after the launch of the UAE Astronaut Program, we succeeded in sending Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, to the International Space Station, and we are now preparing to send Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station on a mission that will last for 6 months, and it will not be just the first long-term mission. not only our astronauts, but also the first by a non-ISS partner nation, which is a new achievement in itself; Sultan’s mission is the next step in our vision of the manned missions of the UAE, as we aim to have the duo, Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla, lead the UAE’s future missions.

Zayed’s ambition 2

The mission, called Crew-6, will be launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon vehicle from Complex No. 39A at Cape Canaveral Space Base, in Florida, in the United States, and will carry Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission specialist, along with astronaut Stephen Bowen, Mission Commander, NASA; Warren Hoberg, Vehicle Commander, NASA; and Andrei Fedyaev, Mission Specialist, Roscosmos.

The mission will launch within Mission 69 to the International Space Station, which will install the final parts of “iRosa”, which are the solar panels that are installed on the International Space Station, in addition to conducting experiments and scientific research.

The mission backup crew includes; Hazza Al-Mansoori, Mission Specialist, Jasmine Mugbeli, Mission Commander, NASA, Andreas Mogensen, Vehicle Commander, European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov, Mission Specialist, Roscosmos.

Once Al-Neyadi arrives at the International Space Station, he will have an extensive schedule of experiments, and a specific time for direct contacts with various agencies, universities and schools, where he will make 13 direct calls and 10 radio communications, which will be made successively, for the community communication program with the Emirates Foundation. for Literature, which will be dedicated over the next six months.

Mission slogan

His Excellency Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, revealed the mission logo, which bears a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and is inspired by the slogan of the first mission, in which Sultan Al Neyadi appears looking at a picture of the late It has Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and it also shows part of the planet Earth, the International Space Station, and space; In reference to the mission, which will take 6 months, and will play an important role in increasing our understanding of space, and adding scientific benefits that contribute to improving sustainability on Earth.

Scientific and educational research

During 4,000 hours aboard the International Space Station, Sultan Al Neyadi will conduct more than 19 research experiments and advanced studies, in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency “JAXA”, which includes a group of domains; Most notably the cardiovascular system, back pain, testing and experimentation of techniques, epigenetics, the immune system, fluid sciences, botanicals, materials, sleep study, and radiation.

The mission will also include the aspect of educational outreach; In order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center chose two research projects from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first project focuses on assessing the impact of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and body position, while the project will work The second is to study the cells of the mouth and teeth on Earth in a simulated microgravity environment.

A number of students and researchers participate in both projects. To ensure capacity development and qualify a new generation of scientists, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, mission data will be shared with a number of local universities; Such as New York University Abu Dhabi, and other universities.

drills

Sultan Al Neyadi spoke about the training he underwent, accompanied by his colleague Hazzaa Al Mansouri, as he confirmed that they had completed the mission training, in addition to the general training, which amounted to more than 1,700 hours with NASA, during the past two years.

Some of the major trainings that Sultan and Hazzaa undertook included:

Spacewalk: These exercises took place at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The two astronauts underwent nine rounds of training, each lasting six hours, as they trained underwater to simulate walking in space. The space; Using the full model of the International Space Station.

– EMU Use: They were trained in the use and operation of the spacewalk, outside the vehicle, at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory.

Training on the T-38: The two astronauts underwent theoretical and practical training on the T-38, which included aircraft maintenance, tools used in aircraft, and flight and communication skills.

Robots: They completed training in cooperation with the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, where they were trained to use the “Canadaarm 2” robotic arm, which is intended for picking up cargo vehicles, assisting astronauts in spacewalks, and handling external payloads.

The Emirati astronauts were also trained in the departments and units of the International Space Station, and daily work on board the station, in addition to crew rescue exercises and emergency exercises.

Astronauts Hazza Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi received the Astronaut Badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center after completing their training, which lasted about 20 months.

The next stage in the task

Sultan and Hazaa will be quarantined for two weeks, in preparation for the mission. The Crew-6 astronauts will then travel to Cape Canaveral 6 days prior to launch.. One day before launch, the crew will try out suits designed specifically for the mission, and experience the ascent process. To the launch site, get into the capsule, and run all the checks to make sure everything is ready.

On the mission, Sultan Al Neyadi said: Through the second mission to the International Space Station, we will raise the flag of our country high and push the boundaries of our ambitions. and training from NASA and our international partners, and we look forward to gaining new experiences together during this mission.

For his part, Hazza Al-Mansoori spoke about his choice to be the first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, and the meaning of that for the current and future generations, where he said: Being an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and the Arab world means that you are part of a major and pioneering project, and it means dedicating your life To explore new knowledge in the fields of space and science.

He continued: I am honored to have the opportunity last time to represent the UAE and humanity on a mission to explore space. Sultan’s mission to the International Space Station is a continuation of this wonderful journey of discovery and exploration.

The UAE Astronaut Program is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.

Major partnerships

With the aim of strengthening the relationship with society and contributing to building the future generation in the United Arab Emirates, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center has entered into a partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation. To develop a knowledge-based program .. In the framework of the partnership, the “Emirates Literature Foundation in Space” initiative was launched, which is an educational initiative that enhances the learning campaign within the community. During the period of the mission on the International Space Station, the Emirates Literature Foundation will activate this program, which is specially designed for all students who are citizens of the UAE, by organizing workshops and providing weekly content, and the center aims to reach 20,000 students / children through this program.

Commenting on the partnership, Isobel Abulhoul, Executive Director of the Emirates Literature Foundation and member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: The Emirates Literature Foundation is pleased to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to present the inspiring steps of the Emirates National Space Program to young people from all over the world Arabi. She added: We aim at the Foundation to communicate with children throughout the UAE and the Arab world, through various written, visual and audio means of communication. So we feel that this collaboration is completely in line with our goal of supporting children and making their dreams come true.