The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award stated that all companies, research centers, research institutes, innovators and youth from different parts of the world who have innovative technologies that provide solutions to the challenges of water scarcity can register for the third cycle of the award until May 31, via the website www .suqia.ae Inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

The award launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and organized by the Emirates Suqia Foundation under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, contributes to finding sustainable solutions to the problem of water scarcity around the world. And to provide safe drinking water to the disadvantaged, the needy and the afflicted, through its support for research work aimed at developing new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, quality control, desalination and water purification using renewable energy.

The award, with a total of $ 1 million in prizes, reinforces the position of the UAE and Dubai as a platform for stimulating innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for innovators from all over the world, as well as supporting the UAE’s goal of becoming its knowledge-based economy with a focus on technology, research, development and innovation activities.

Over the course of its two previous sessions, the award winners praise the award’s role in introducing new investors to their innovative technologies, expanding the scope of their projects and reaching new countries, and encouraging them to develop and improve technologies to become more efficient and at a lower cost. The award also contributes to developing human cadres and enhancing innovation in the work environment. .

And those concerned with the expansion of the “UAE Water Company” organization’s third cycle of the award to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy, stressing that adding the “Innovative Crisis Solutions Award” to the three categories of the award will encourage a greater number of research institutions and individuals. To participate.

“When we applied to participate in the award, we were studying the possibility of implementing five projects in three countries,” said Sid Fulberg, the first place winner in innovative projects – the small projects category – the first session, said the managing director of Elemental Water Makers (Netherlands). With the award, we have succeeded in implementing 35 projects in 15 countries.

For his part, the founder and CEO of the Magi Project, Ghana, Sunil Lalvani, the winner of the third place in research and development, the second session, said, “The award strengthened the confidence of local communities in Ghana and Kenya in our projects, and established their credibility, reliability and fame.”

He added that the award constitutes a bridge to enhance communication with other companies in the sector and provide opportunities to conclude new fruitful partnerships, especially with other award winners. The award has also succeeded in providing drinking water to about 75,000 people in both countries at the lowest costs, and thousands of beneficiaries have contributed to clean water in Protect them from diseases and viruses resulting from water pollution.

In turn, a German citizen residing in the UAE, Jan Riedel, winner of the Individual Innovation Award, Youth Category, second session, confirmed that the award contributed to expanding the world’s knowledge of his project, and providing support for his future projects, in addition to establishing three new projects this year. Riedel added: “I invested the amount I won from the award in Tanzania, which allowed me to work on three projects at the same time. I also invested part of the award in encouraging innovation among secondary school students in Tanzania, and we provided them with water networks and solar-powered pumps to unleash them. For their innovative ideas ».

