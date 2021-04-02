Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The 160 km Mohammed Bin Rashid Endurance Cup race will start at 6 am tomorrow (Saturday) in the Dubai International Endurance City in Saih al-Salam, as part of the activities of the fourteenth edition of the Festival of His Highness, which was launched on Tuesday 23 March with the women’s race, before the rest of the races were postponed due to Mourning the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. On Monday, the My Beautiful Mares race will be held for a distance of 120 km, and the Coaches Cup race, while the private stables race will be held on Tuesday, and the season is concluded in Dubai for endurance.

The race is organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation and coordination with the Equestrian Federation, under the auspices of Longines Company, and valuable financial prizes have been allocated for the winners, where the first place holder receives 200 thousand dirhams, the second 180 thousand dirhams, while the third receives 160 thousand dirhams, and the owners of the centers from the fourth to the 70th Prizes ranging from 120,000 to 40,000 dirhams.

Argentine jockey Delfina Maria Guater won the women’s 120 km race title, which was held on March 23rd, where the champion crossed the distance on horseback “Xizum” to the stables “M7” at 4:10:23 hours, with an average speed of 28.76 km. / An hour, and Maitha Muhammad Al Qubaisi came again on board “Airby” to the stables of “F3” and recorded 4:10:34 hours, and Iulia Gonzalez came on the rode of a third “Pelio Soliot” during 4:10:36 hours.