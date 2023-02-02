Dubai (Union)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Cup competitions for falcon racing, organized by the Championships Department at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage in the center field in the Al-Ruwayya area, which exceeded 23 million dirhams, witnessed the crowning of the winners of the first places in the category of “public owners” after the conclusion of the competitions, which extended for Over the course of four consecutive days, 28 rounds were held, with the participation of about 850 birds.

The end of the general category came as an angel with the runs of Al-Qarmousha, which witnessed the superiority of Hasher Ahmed Al-Rayyan in the run of the symbol of the chick, with the “present” bird, with a time of 17.484 seconds, followed by Sultan Ahmed Al-Falasi with the “Yallais” bird with 17.723 seconds, then Sultan Saif Al-Mazroui with the “trembling” bird with 17.844. a second.

Rashid Abdullah Al-Marri won the run of the symbol of Al-Jarnas, with the bird “Q7”, with a time of 17.249 seconds, followed by Sultan Ahmed Al-Falasi with the bird “timed” with 17.508 seconds, then Rashid Saeed Al-Mansouri with the bird “Qazwin” with 17.402 seconds, and Butti Ahmed bin Mejren won, with a half. The first cash is a chick, with the bird “Nad Al Sheba” with a time of 17.597 seconds, while Abdullah Rashid Al Mansouri excelled in the first cash run, Jernas, with the “Q73” bird, with a time of 17,460 seconds.

In the most prominent results over the past two days, the runs of Gear Tabaa witnessed the superiority of Ahmed Ateeq Al Muhairi in the run of Ramz Al-Farkh, with the “T91” bird, with a time of 16.983 seconds, followed by Hamad bin Sheikh Mujran Al-Kindi with the bird “Al-Halyan” with 17.116 seconds, then Tariq Obaid Al-Zarif With the “T15” bird, with a time of 17.142 seconds, and Rashid Saeed Al-Mansouri achieved first place in the run of the symbol of Al-Jarnas, with the “chivalrous” bird with a time of 16.449 seconds, followed by Matar Khalaf Al-Mansouri with the “Tari” bird with 16.754 seconds, and the same falconer with the “lightning” bird with 16.862 seconds.

In the first cash run, Rashid bin Sheikh Mujran Al-Kindi excelled with the bird “Kahal” with a time of 17.489 seconds, and Muhammad Suhail Al-Falasi won the first cash run with Gernas, with the “T4” bird, with a time of 17.887 seconds, while Rashid Ghanem Al-Hajri won the second cash run with a chick, with the bird. T8” with a time of 18.891 seconds, and Sultan bin Sheikh Mejren Al-Kindi excelled in the second cash run, Jernas, with the bird “Shahar” with a time of 18.263 seconds, and Hazaa Abdullah Al Shamsi excelled in the third cash run, with the bird “T4” with a time of 19.849 seconds.

As for the Pure Gear runs, Saeed Musabah Al-Shadi won the Ramz Al-Farkh run, with the “Al-Sail” bird, with a time of 17.048 seconds, followed by Hamdan Hamad Al-Amri, with the “United” bird with 17.181 seconds, and Saif Ghanem Al Ali, with the “B1” bird, won the third place. 17.354 seconds, and Ahmed Ateeq Al-Muhairi won the run of the symbol of Al-Jarnas, with the “B58” bird, with a time of 16.724 seconds, followed by Nasser Buthan Al-Mansouri with the “Seven” bird with 17.018 seconds, and thirdly, Maktoum Salem Al-Amiri finished with the “Roshan” bird with 17.074 seconds.

Rashid Ghanem Al-Hajri excelled in the first cash run of the bird “B52” with a time of 17.136 seconds, and Nahyan Abdullah Al-Marri won the first cash run of Gernas with the “brave” bird with 17.195 seconds, and Hamad Abdullah Al-Falasi excelled in the second cash run of the bird “B12”. With a time of 17.692 seconds, Ahmed Rashid Al-Khaili won a second cash run with the bird “P10” with a time of 17.953 seconds, and Omar Hamad Al-Amiri excelled with a third cash run with the “Lattam” bird with a time of 18.125 seconds.

Today, the rounds of the general open category will start, which extend over four days, with the Shaheen Gear competitions being held on the first day, then Gear Tabaa on the second day, followed by Pure Gear on the third day, and Al-Qarmosha on the fourth day, with a total of 28 runs as well.