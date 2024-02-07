The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development organized the Dubai Leadership Camp, in which 140 second- and third-year leaders in Dubai participated.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Head of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that developing and qualifying leaders translates the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, in the priority of investing in people as the basis for the success and purpose of development strategies.

His Excellency said: “Creating future leaders in Dubai is an ongoing process, and it is the secret that distinguishes its development experience,” pointing out that the Dubai Leadership Camp, which brings together 140 participants from second- and third-year leaders, is a vital platform for providing leaders with the knowledge, experience, and skills that enable them to play an effective role. In sustainable development in Dubai, and consolidating the emirate’s position globally.”

Creative leadership

The Dubai Leadership Camp is inspired by the School of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which is unique in building people and creating tomorrow's leaders, as it seeks to qualify leadership cadres capable of continuing to create a prosperous future, in a way that achieves Dubai's goals and strategies.

The camp aims to prepare leaders capable of achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aspires to provide a unique experience of work and development based on main axes embodied in qualified national leadership cadres armed with innovative ideas and advanced technology, in order to establish a sustainable economy built on knowledge and innovation. .

The camp seeks to empower new leaders qualified to achieve the goals and objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to create generations that are confident in their abilities, committed to their identity, and ready for the future. The camp seeks to develop the participants’ leadership skills in order to contribute to empowering the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care, empowerment, and achieving the city. Optimal with its living experience and services that take into account the present and simulate the future.

The Dubai Leadership Camp, which was launched in Dubai, witnessed meetings, sessions and workshops, where Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, spoke about her experience with the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leadership Preparation, noting that she had learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that second place is not remembered, while first place always remains our goal and goal. Tomorrow does not wait, and the race for excellence has no limits.

Her Excellency pointed out that the camp constitutes an important platform that invests in the latent energies of the leaders of the second and third grades to enhance their role in developing society by improving their personal and practical skills.

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, spoke about his experience working to implement the leadership’s vision that seeks to consolidate the quality of life, calling on participants to invest in innovative tools, which have an important role in establishing communication, cooperation, and working in a team spirit. One, in order to prepare effective solutions for possible future scenarios.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, spoke during his participation in a session with members of the Dubai Leadership Camp, about the role of future leaders in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, enhancing the development movement that Dubai is witnessing, and contributing to raising the quality of business. Improving capabilities and sustaining the development process in Dubai.

In addition, His Excellency Hisham Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director – Emirates NBD Bank, reviewed his experience with second and third-line leaders, and exchanged conversations with them about effective solutions to the challenges he encountered during his professional career, indicating that reviewing the experiences and expertise of others contributes to keeping up with them. Variables and adopting creative solutions.

The Dubai Leadership Camp, which was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Saeed Al Nazari from the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development team, and a number of senior officials in Dubai, provides a program full of a number of activities aimed at consolidating… A culture of working in a team spirit and developing participants’ leadership skills, such as entrepreneurial thinking, strategic foresight, and enhancing the values ​​of commitment, passion, and creativity, within an intensive, comprehensive, and precise qualification mechanism that seeks to provide participants with the experiences required by the process of building future cities, which contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position on all indicators. Human, economic, technological and cognitive development.

The camp adopts the latest international practices to prepare talented generations of leaders capable of anticipating future changes and continuing to work on building on Dubai’s global development model, which aims to improve the quality of life of the community, empower its members, and motivate them to create, innovate, and succeed by creating an ideal environment that meets the community’s requirements and provides it with the appropriate space to launch… His latent energies.

Knowledge and experience

The Dubai Leadership Camp provides participants with the knowledge, experience, and skills necessary to participate effectively in supporting and leading national efforts to achieve global sustainable development goals and build a better future for societies. The camp is an interactive workshop in which leaders in Dubai share their experiences, ideas, and visions with second- and third-year leaders, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and qualifying an elite group. Among the new leaders who have a future outlook and are motivated to innovate, develop effective solutions to challenges, contribute to designing the future of Dubai, and formulate visions that enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

The camp establishes a culture of working in a team spirit among the various participants in the camp, as it works to establish an approach of integration and joint work among all participants in a way that ensures concerted efforts away from considerations of job rank, and in a way that motivates the employee to present his maximum creative potential, as the camp program works to train and provide… Future leaders with the skills and experience that qualify them to innovate diverse and new applied methods that contribute to introducing sustainable programs and plans that rely on a culture of team work.

Innovative ideas

The Dubai Leadership Camp program focuses on stimulating the participants’ abilities to generate innovative ideas that contribute to reaching smart and innovative solutions that can anticipate the challenges of the future, as it works to discover leaders of change who are qualified to assume leadership responsibility, as the camp works to develop the concepts of creative leadership among the participants and help them perform their tasks. High efficiency helps enhance efforts to achieve the goals of Dubai's development strategies.

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development offers specialized programs to prepare leaders in the government and private sectors at the level of all administrative and technical leadership levels and professional specializations, as it supervises the design of high-quality programs that graduate qualified leaders with competencies with certificates of academic and professional value to provide opportunities for continuity of education and training. Professional in all fields.

In designing its programs, the Center is based on the model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for leadership according to basic elements: personal development, allocating a global mentor for applied projects, training on the leadership recipe for the position, and supporting the achievement of new strategic destinations, as it seeks to build and develop Emirati leaders to All levels can achieve Dubai's ambitious vision and contribute to strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global city and provide development programs that are in line with leadership requirements, by providing graduates with new leadership skills and building a global competency system that can provide exceptional programs that contribute to creating the future.

