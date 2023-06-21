The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development organized a discussion session that brought together leaders of the second and third grades in Dubai, and focused on the most important factors that contributed to driving growth in Dubai.

Participants in the session, which comes as part of the Dubai Leadership Programme, one of the Centre’s programs and titled: “For Dubai”, highlighted the eight principles announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. In it, His Highness, everyone who assumes a responsibility in Dubai must abide by it, regardless of the circumstances or the conditions change, in order to ensure the supremacy of Dubai and the well-being of its people.

Participating in the panel discussion, which was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel – Dubai International Financial Center, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority, and His Excellency Alia Al Zarooni, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. Dubai International Financial.

Diversify the economy

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​touched on the sixth principle of the eight principles, which is “we do not depend on a single source of life”, in which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of diversifying the economy and creating at least a new economic sector. every three years.

His Excellency said: “As a translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Authority has adopted strategic steps to invest in the clean energy sector, which is considered the axis of sustainable development.”

He added, “DEWA is working to adopt the most effective sustainable solutions, to establish Dubai as a model in development based on human happiness and ensuring the safety of its environment, in order to achieve the objectives of the eight principles that seek to improve the quality of life, develop Dubai society, and ensure a bright future for future generations.”

His Excellency continued: DEWA is keen to implement the directives of the wise leadership to increase the proportion of renewable and clean energy within the energy mix in Dubai, by adopting innovation, research and development as a basic pillar for exploring the future of the energy sector, and preparing plans and initiatives that would benefit from scientific and technological developments in the sector and take the lead in its application, which has helped us diversify energy sources in the emirate through advanced qualitative projects through two parallel tracks; The first is to reduce the demand for energy and water by 30% by 2030, and the second is to enhance production by diversifying clean energy sources and increasing their efficiency, in order to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050.

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer pointed out that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest solar energy production complex in one location in the world according to the independent product system, which the authority is working to implement; It is considered one of DEWA’s flagship projects, as it will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030, and upon completion, the complex will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

Land of talent

In addition, His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malik, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority, highlighted the seventh principle of the eight principles, which is a “land for talent”, pointing to the importance of the leadership’s role in enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness to talents and its survival as a destination for the outstanding, reviewing the role of the “TECOM” group in building sectors Vital, being a prominent contributor to the development and development of Dubai’s economy based on knowledge and innovation.

He referred to the investment opportunities available in emerging sectors and industries, and how Dubai has strengthened its position as a major destination for foreign investment, stressing the importance of partnerships between the private and sectors in advancing economic development.

Seize economic opportunities

Her Excellency Alia Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai International Financial Center, spoke about the third principle of the eight principles, which is: “We are the capital of the economy,” noting the importance of leadership and innovation in seizing economic opportunities.

She stressed the importance of innovation in shaping the future of Dubai, and the need for leaders to have a future outlook, to enhance business opportunities and launch pioneering projects that contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as a friend to money and business.

The importance of transformative projects

At the end of the dialogue session, HE Saeed Al Nazari, from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development team, spoke about transformational projects, their strategic dimensions and their impact on enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness, stressing the importance of the role of Dubai’s leaders in translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Excellency touched on the opportunities available to Dubai’s leaders to enhance the emirate’s position, and provide an attractive and stimulating business environment in various strategic and priority sectors, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global destination that attracts the best companies and talents in the world.

Creative leaders

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development contributed to the graduation of more than 700 leaders in several sectors, as it works to develop leaders who are creative and pioneering in various fields and who are able to harness the full potential of human capital.

The center offers specialized programs to prepare leaders in the government and private sectors at the level of all administrative and technical leadership ranks and professional specializations, as it supervises the design of high-quality programs that graduate qualified leaders with certificates of academic and professional value to provide opportunities for continuity of education and vocational training in all fields.

The center, in designing its programs, is based on the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to basic elements: personal development, the allocation of a global mentor for applied projects, training on the leadership recipe for the position, and support for the achievement of new strategic destinations, as it seeks to build and develop Emirati leaders in all fields. The levels can achieve Dubai’s ambitious vision and contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading city in the world and provide development programs that are in line with leadership requirements, by providing graduates with new leadership skills and building a global competencies system that can provide exceptional programs that contribute to shaping the future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development seeks to create innovative leaders and minds capable of facing challenges, and within the framework of its vision aimed at graduating leaders capable of creating and designing the future, applies international best practices in training and providing leaders with international and local skills and expertise, and creating new applied methods in offering Programs and plans.