During the year 2023, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation achieved qualitative leaps in the process of its achievements locally, regionally and internationally, by launching new initiatives, updating some existing programs and increasing the momentum of others, with the aim of achieving the strategic goals for which it was established more than 16 years ago, in developing… Cognitive human capital, raising the level of scientific research, disseminating knowledge, and technological progress.

Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Jamal bin Huwaireb, said: “The Foundation, year after year, proves its vital role in the knowledge scene by achieving many distinguished achievements, and the year 2023 witnessed remarkable successes that confirm our firm commitment to promoting knowledge, innovation and learning, to achieve To see His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, which was a lamp illuminating our journey. Towards global leadership in knowledge and development. Here we are welcoming a new year and we are excited to continue this journey, and our focus will remain steadfast on empowering individuals, enriching societies, and contributing to achieving sustainable development goals, thus shaping a future rich in knowledge and opportunities for all.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation organized more innovative initiatives and events that affect the future of global knowledge economies. One of the main events held in 2023 was the eighth session of the Knowledge Summit, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, which highlighted the important role of the fifth industrial revolution in developing knowledge cities, as it formed a major forum for exchanging opinions and ideas among diverse minds. This edition attracted more than 11,700 people, and 106 experts and academics participated, presenting more than 37 discussion sessions, in addition to 5 virtual sessions, which were broadcast on the summit’s website and social media platforms.

The summit also witnessed the release of the Global Knowledge Index 2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in knowledge development in 133 countries, including 12 Arab countries. According to the index, Switzerland ranked first in the world in terms of performance in the areas of knowledge, followed by Finland in second place, then Sweden and the Netherlands. In the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates maintained its lead and ranked 26th globally.

The two sides, in cooperation with the Coursera educational platform, launched the “Future Skills for All” initiative. With the aim of improving and refining the skills of thousands of young people in 9 Arab countries in order to prepare them for future jobs and drive economic growth in the region.

The Foundation and the program also organized the “Knowledge Dialogues 2023” series, which addressed various vital topics. Rich in content and insight, these dialogues brought together experts, thinkers and innovators from around the world, promoting a lively exchange of ideas and analysis.

In the context of celebrating World Arabic Language Day, the Foundation launched the 11th session of its “Bil Arabi” initiative, to promote the use of the Arabic language through digital media and introduce its aesthetics and values ​​related to authentic Arab heritage and history, by publishing diverse content across the initiative’s platforms on social networking sites, where More than 6.5 million people interacted during the International Arabic Language Day celebrations, and within the framework of supporting the Arabic language, and within the My Family Reads initiative, the Foundation distributed more than 50,000 books from its publications to parent councils in UAE schools, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

Another initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Dubai International Writing Programme, has continued to be an important contributor to the regional literary and creative scene, providing valuable skills and experience to young aspiring writers through a comprehensive range of training courses and workshops on writing, Narration, translation, children’s and youth literature, and short stories, which were held in the Emirates and a number of countries in the region.

The Foundation has achieved great progress through its “Knowledge Break” initiative, by organizing local and regional sessions, which have had a good impact in promoting the culture of reading among family members, spreading knowledge and raising awareness of the importance of reading as a key to education and a source of knowledge. These events targeted various segments of society, and their sessions were held with the participation of a group of specialists in various fields, in addition to members of the lounge.

Throughout the year, the Foundation devoted its firm commitment to disseminating knowledge and strengthening international partnerships. The Foundation’s role in the global knowledge community became evident through its active participation in the major international book fairs in Cairo, London, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Frankfurt. These events were not merely platforms for displaying the Foundation’s innovative publications and projects. , especially at GITEX 2023, but they were also opportunities to form lasting relationships with global partners.

The Foundation's international commitment was demonstrated in its strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding with various countries and entities, including Ukraine and Slovenia, as these agreements aim to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of knowledge exchange and development.

The Foundation also concluded a partnership agreement with the Mohammed bin Salman “Misk” Foundation. Based on the keenness of both parties to effectively support and strengthen the existing strategic partnership relations between them, unify efforts to serve various categories of customers, and create a positive and constructive impact on the economic and social levels.

In addition, the Foundation’s cooperation with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Arab Council for Childhood and Development confirms its commitment to strengthening media cooperation and supporting childhood development initiatives, while the cooperation agreement with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) enhances efforts to improve the performance of ISESCO member states on Significant knowledge index.

The Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with EYouth, one of the leading educational institutions that provides various services and is considered the best in its class technically, with the aim of enriching the information network in various fields and enhancing knowledge programs for both parties. The Foundation also concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Judicial Institute to lay the foundations for joint cooperation between the two sides to achieve their strategic goals in the field of community service and development through the dissemination of knowledge.

The Foundation’s work received global appreciation, and this was evident when Dr. Abdullah Al-Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Director and Director of the Regional Office for Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme, honored the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation for its distinguished partnership with the programme, on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings. United Nations meeting in New York.