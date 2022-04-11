Fujairah (WAM)

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the activities of the first edition of the “Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Ramadan Martial Arts Championship” will be launched on April 15, organized by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club.

The three-day Ramadan tournament will be held at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah in cooperation with the sports federations of Taekwondo, Judo, wrestling and boxing.

It is expected that the tournament will witness a distinguished participation in the number of young and young players participating in the four sports, coinciding with the distinguished organizational successes of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club in previous tournaments.

The first and second days, 15 and 16 April, will witness the holding of the preliminary qualifiers, while the final competitions will be held on the third day of the championship.

Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the championship, expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his support and sponsorship of this championship, stressing that the Emirate of Fujairah has become a distinguished sports destination in organizing various sports, the most important of which are sports Martial arts because of the emirate’s distinctive infrastructure and extensive experience in organizing and hosting local and international sports tournaments.