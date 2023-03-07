For Maserati, 2022 was the year of the launch of the new GranTurismo, declined in the Modena and Trofeo versions, equipped with the pre-chamber V6 Nettuno, and in the electric model that falls under the Folgore banner. Contrary to some of the competition, such as Porsche for example, Maserati has preferred not to develop specific platforms for battery power, instead offering electrification as an alternative to the internal combustion models in the range. “Maserati embraces electrification with conviction, because we have not created an additional model on which to support the electric challenge, rather we did it by starting with our most iconic product”, explains Davide Danesin, GT Line Program Executive at the Modena brand.

Thermal and electric: the Maserati approach

GranTurismo Folgore, Modena and Trofeo share a basic platform, however created with a modular logic to offer customers three high-performance models free from compromise choices. The engineer Danesin explains: “The platform is modular, which means that the same frame is not being proposed for both thermal and electric. There are some chassis components that are specialized for the thermal rather than the electric version. This has allowed us not to fall into bad compromises related to the modularity of the platform. While having a similar chassis and external platform, many components share interfaces but are not exactly the same between the two versions. The other important thing is that we wanted to create an electric Maserati GranTurismo, but at the same time we also wanted to give an extremely innovative product”.

On the Folgore version, the modular platform was designed to accommodate the battery pack with a T-shaped geometry, optimized to contain the height of the vehicle and to centralize the masses in the car, guaranteeing promptness when changing direction. At the same time, the thermal counterparts are not affected by the predisposition of the chassis to accommodate both an electric powertrain and a combustion engine. “On the internal combustion engine market the Trofeo and the Modena are however two extremely innovative products thanks to the AWD mechanical architecture with central front engine and to the characteristics of the Nettuno heat engine itself”concludes Danesin.