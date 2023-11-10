The Tigres UANL will play the corresponding Matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Club América, a team that is already classified and has secured its leadership with 39 points.
For its part, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will face this commitment being the general sub-leader with 29 units and despite the fact that an adverse result and a combination of unfavorable results for them could send them to fourth position prior to the Liguilla.
Despite that, the coach Robert Dante Siboldiwould make important changes to the starting lineup and would save up to four starting elements in this commitment, as revealed at the beginning of the week by the president of the club, Antonio Sancho.
According to information revealed by the journalist from Multimedia Sports and RG La Deportiva, Roberto Floresthe Uruguayan strategist began his rehearsals for the duel against the capital and would have some starting absences.
Nahuel Guzmán, Diego Lainez and Sebastian Cordova, They are the players who are conditioned with four yellow cards and would be left out in the first leg of the final phase if they play on the last day and receive another preventive card.
On the other hand, despite having left the game due to an injury last weekend, André-Pierre Gignac Yes, he could be considered a starter.
The feline lineup would be as follows: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez; Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Samir Caetano, Jesús Angulo; Luis Quiñones, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán; Ozziel Herera and André-Pierre Gignac.
