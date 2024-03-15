Although they fought and left in a much more dignified manner than expected, at the end of the road Chivas was eliminated by América from the CONCACAF Champions League, thus, the Argentine coach, Fernando Gago and his team did not They can have the luxury of falling this weekend at Akron when the last classic is played against the Eagles. It would seem logical for the coach to maintain the starting eleven that competed well at Azteca, but the coach is obliged to move his pieces.
The first change will be the departure of Orozco Chiquete, the Chivas central defender is suspended, which is why it is a mandatory modification more than desired for Gago's planning, he already loses his best piece in the zone. The men who could start on Saturday in his place are Raúl Martínez, a center back who would directly take the place of Jesús, or Mateo Chávez, who would be positioned as a winger and would automatically move Sepúlveda to the center to be Briseño's pair.
Furthermore, and unless Fernando decides to surprise, everything indicates that the coach will maintain his position regarding the goal and will respect the ownership of Raúl Rangel in Liga MX, therefore, the 'tala' will jump to the mark on Saturday sending to the bench Óscar Whalley, who has done a good job in CONCACAF. That being the case, except for those couple of moves, it is not expected that there will be many more moves in Chivas for the classic.
