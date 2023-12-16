After the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament between Tigres UANL and Club América, the Brazilian technical director André Jardine I would make some modifications regarding the first chapter.
Finally, on the right side, Kevin Alvarez would return to ownership instead Miguel Layun, after the rotation he has made for the youth dosage, so the veteran could play his last minutes as a azulcrema, entering as a substitute. Another modification would be Diego Valdessince he had some discomfort that would not let him be at 100 percent and instead he would play Jonathan Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, the posture will be the same of focus, possession and quick transitions to approach the rival zone, in turn, the fixed players: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo and Henry Martinwill be maintained if they do not present physical complications.
Regardless of the usual style of play, the team must work on the mental issue and focus on doing what they did during practically the entire regular tournament, they only lost twice this semester, but both were at home on the first date and the closing of the semifinals, so they must come out with everything and make their home team count.
And not only that, knowing how to correctly analyze the opponent, since the feline team has greater experience and knows what it means to close finals as visitors and win them, which is why they cannot be surpassed at any time.
The visitor knows what it means to come from behind and the match will not be a fact until the last breath, so they will have to be careful of the danger of the cats in dangerous areas, since they already demonstrated it in the first leg that in one play they found a way to equalize the marker.
