America complied with the procedure and signed the elimination of the León in a series that was much more complex than everyone expected. It is clear that those from Coapa will have to make changes, at least in the way of playing for the duel against the San Luis team, who in addition to having a very defined playing style, are usually on the field of play with great intensity.
André Jardine could make changes to the starting eleven and leave Kevin Álvarez, Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas on the bench.
It is true that the team of the beast showed a high level of competition, however, it was more what the team from the capital of the country failed to do both in the first leg and in the return leg that complicated the passage to the semifinals for part from André Jardine’s team.
América left so many doubts that moves in the starting eleven are not ruled out, at least for the first leg, in total there are three players who could be relegated to the bench for the first chapter of the run-up to the final.
The first name is Kevin Alvarez. The Mexican full-back is not in his best shape, beyond the respiratory problems that he has suffered in recent weeks, he ended up on the Azteca field on Saturday with muscle discomfort and the change of him for Miguel Layún could be forced . Another player who is far from his best form is Diego ValdesAlthough he comes from two starts, his sporting weight is not the same as before the injuries, so he could well start the next match on the bench.
Lastly, there is the case of Alejandro Zendejashis case more for sporting reasons, since he was a ghost the entire series against León and his substitution is viable, either by Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez or in the best of cases, Brian Rodríguez in case he recovers.
