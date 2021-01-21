Like David, CD Alcoyano (a small club from the Second Division B) became strong to surprise Real Madrid in the tie of the cup tournament. But, unlike the biblical passage, it was not a stone that puzzled the mighty giant, but a succession of good plays that ended in a goal five minutes before the end of overtime.

The match, valid for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, ended with victory for Alcoyano with a score of two goals for one (2×1). The meringues, who reserved several of their usual starters, took the lead before the break thanks to a header from Éder Militão at 45 minutes.

Alcoyano, who played at home, was able to tie 10 minutes after the regulation time. José Solbes took advantage of a raffle ball in Madrid’s small area to take the ball into the nets and thus force extra time.

After 20 minutes of extra time, 110 of the game, the local team had 10 players after Ramón López was sent off for a double yellow. However, when it was thought that everything was looking ahead for Real Madrid or the penalty shootout, a quick counterattack ended with Juanan Casanova’s goal to close the scoring.

Zinedine Zidane: “Let’s see what happens these days”

The result meant a new blow for Real Madrid and comes a few days after the team was eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Club de Bilbao.

This year, Madrid accumulated a win, a draw and two defeats (between the league and the cups) that have raised doubts among the fans and put pressure on the French coach, Zinedine Zidane.

“When you lose there are always things that are talked about, but I take responsibility and whatever has to happen will happen. I am calm. When we are on the field the players want to win the game, they try, but sometimes different things happen. You have to assume it and we will see what happens these days, “said the coach when asked about his future.

Alcoyano, who is the team that surprised Madrid?

Casanova’s goal not only marked the pass of his club to the next phase of the tournament, but also marked the third victory over the Whites in historic official duels. Alcoyano’s last triumph against the whites dates back to 1951.

The Club Deportivo Alcoyano, is a historic Spanish football whose foundation dates back to 1928 and has spent four seasons in the First Division between 1945 and 1951.

He has participated in the Copa del Rey 44 times. His best performance in the tournament dates back to the 1945-1946 season when he reached the quarterfinals, eliminated in that instance by Real Madrid.

After the victory achieved, he joins other Second Division B teams that have defeated Real Madrid in the cup since 2000. The list includes Real Unión (2008-2009), Alcorcón (2009-2010) and Cádiz (2015 -2016).

