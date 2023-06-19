Monday, June 19, 2023, 00:53



The period bathers of the Cultural Association the Modernists of Cartagena de Levante took a dip in El Portús yesterday Sunday under the watchful eye of the rest of the bathers with whom they shared the day. The cultural association thus closed an intense weekend with concerts, recreations, prizes for the best clothing and popular meals on the beach. They chose El Portús for the seventh edition of their period baths to “make visible the need to improve their services and infrastructures,” said José Antonio Martínez, president of the cultural association.