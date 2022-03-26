I never had an interest in that presumed artist, owner of modernity and king of self-promotion called Andy Warhol. I admit that his portraits of Campbell’s soups and such photogenic myths as Monroe, Taylor, Presley, Jagger and others had a certain grace, but nothing more. If we talk about American painting, I only maintain perpetual admiration and renewed shudder for a certain Hopper, that painter of solitude. But the distant and wigged Warhol managed to transform everything that came out of his aseptic little mouth, from his hands, from his Polaroid cameras, into an event. I guess in this stupid world of influencers and youtubersWarhol would be God.

His proposals in the cinema, that insubstantial heaviness labeled as cinema underground, whims of druggies and posh people filming trifles, excesses or bullshit, were indefensible then, but now they would provoke embarrassment and a lot of sleep. And what was great about continuing to patronize him? For my music lovers tastes, only that it gave refuge and voice to the extraordinary band The Velvet Underground. Although Lou Reed, that musician and dark minstrel, would have succeeded without needing the promotion of that manager vampiric

Despite the grimace that Warhol’s character inspires me, I follow with interest the Netflix documentary entitled The Andy Warhol Diaries. I tried to read them when they were published, trying to find the so-and-so’s supposed magic, but I abandoned that billet at 100 pages. It wasn’t a memoir, it was like an accounting book in which Warhol wrote down the cost of his lunch, the taxi rides and the tips he left. In the documentary they say that he also had feelings, although he was determined to hide them. He was not asexual, as was declared, but a covered homosexual. He had loves and heartbreaks. Well okay, may he rest in peace.

