“In the extremes, two intense and mobilized minorities, they hope that the failure of the other will pave the way for them to power, regardless of the enormous cost in suffering and impoverishment that this implies for most of our compatriots, “says one of the spiciest paragraphs of the juicy document published this Friday 13 front-line referents of the UCR to raise the flag of the moderate wing of radicalism.

“Manifesto for democratic hope”, The text is titled, impregnated with harsh messages to the Government and no less strident warnings towards the internal front of the opposition. On the one hand, it diagnoses that “we face the situation of greatest institutional gravity and national fragility that we have lived since the democratic restoration. “And he calls for the construction of an alternative of power that Together for Change establishes “clear rules of competition“and” the formal commitment of a programmatic agreement “.

At the head of the party call are the national parliamentary heads, Mario Negri and Luis Naidenoff, as well as that of the Buenos Aires deputies, Maximiliano Abad, together with the former president of the National Committee, Ernesto Sanz, and the head of the General Audit Office of the Nation, Jesus Rodriguez.

Also signed by the vice president of the National Convention, Agustin Campero; Lilia puig, in charge of the Alem Foundation (technical plant of radicalism); her husband and former Secretary of Education, Adolfo Stubrin; the former Secretary of Provinces, Walter Ceballos; the senator Pablo Blanco, in addition to the deputies Fabio Quetglas, Facundo Suarez Lastra Y Karina Banfi, who was about to be Mauricio Macri’s running mate in 2019, until Miguel Pichetto broke in.

When outlining the objectives of the call, the promoters of the document argue that “an exercise in political creativity requires shaping a sufficiently broad, stable and visionary pole of republican power, who will dispute the leadership of the State with chances of success and with clear proposals, but who is also willing to guarantee pluralism and recover the meaning of political language, distorted by demagogic despotism in its most authoritarian manifestations.

Throughout 13 pages, they give some clues of the way they seek to give the electoral challenges of this year and 2023. “If we concentrate on seeing the poor results of the last four years or the last twelve that preceded them, we will not be able to understand the reasons for the bad national performance nor will we find the way out, “they emphasize.

At the same time, they maintain that “there is no way to build the power necessary to move the country forward without a deep paradigm shift in the relationship between the political forces that have the possibility of alternating in government. “

Next, they indicate that “we claim and offer mutual tolerance and respect between government and opposition“, although they expose their limits:” In what we cannot stop being absolutelyand uncompromising is in the face of lies, in the face of corruption and in the face of advances against the Constitution and the law. For that neither patience nor tolerance “.

As a programmatic proposal, they consider that “it is not a vaccine that will move us forward, Nor is it the extension of the payment of the foreign debt; these are necessary conditions, but absolutely insufficient. “From what they understand that”growth will come from the hand of innovation, the modernization of the economy, of competition, of intelligent insertion in the global market, of qualification of the population, and above all of firm institutions, with full force of the rule of law and rule of law, as well as with clear and stable rules of the game that encourage investment. “

In a message to the electorate, they indicate that “we feel that we will be able to don’t go back to the same mistakes, to change course, to make the important matter, that not everything matters, that we know with whom and how to achieve a future of prosperity and well-being for the vast majority.

The tones of the manifesto, which some already consider the foundation stone of a new internal line in the UCR, was inspired by the Olimpia group, the nucleus of thought animated by some of the leaders who put their own hand into the document, such as Rodríguez, Sanz, Stubrin, Quetglas and Campero. According to its promoters, the document circulated internally and has already been signed by 30 of the 47 deputies and of 9 of the 14 national senators

Although as important as the adherents are the names of those who were left out of the call. The head of the National Committee is not listed, Alfredo Cornejo (they place it near the sectorss “hard”); the vice president of the Senate, Martin Lousteau (they classify it as “unreliable”), nor the governors of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales placeholder image, and from Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, those with more dialogue with Alberto Fernandez.

As for the intern of Together for Change, the lapidary phrase about “the two extremes” seeks to disqualify the positions of the head of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, who usually represents Macri’s thought and some of his allies, like Pichetto, among others.

However, the text reserves the least pious concepts to describe the situation of the ruling party. “What was for decades the popular force with the greatest impact on organized workers, Peronism, has become the administrator of the State’s diminishing resources for, while he governs, restrain those that his policy expresses and, when it is opposition, mobilize them to obstruct changes“, he maintains.

He continues: “Nothing is more demonstrative of this than the dynamics of mobilization in the face of changes in the formula of adjustment of pension assets“And he adds that” the ideas and plans that the government does not expose because it does not have, on the one hand; and the dynamics of the internal confrontations, the different priorities and contradictions of the agenda on the official front, as well as the relationship of contempt towards the main opposition, which radical women and men are part of, are leaving our country without the capacity to react at this time so hard”.

More sticks to the Front of All in the following paragraph: “Argentine politics suffers the dominance of a retrograde pole who has made up his old exclusionary and sectarian ways under a new garment; In it, pseudo-religious visions, arrogant union styles, feudal provincial regimes, entrepreneurs reluctant to competition, leaders who increase their fortune with public affairs and professional clappers in exchange for favors“.

As a fundamental political purpose, the signers of the manifesto indicate that “we aspire to lead with renewed thought and action the electoral challenges that lie ahead. For that, respecting the electoral legislation in force without abrupt alterations is a guarantee for the legitimation of the democratic process. “That is, rejection of the projects to modify the STEP and strong commitment to lead the majority of the opposition legislative lists in the country.

Among quotes from the leading partisans Ricardo Balbín and Raúl Alfonsín, there is one from the hero of science Albert Einstein. “Creativity is an intellectual subject even more important than knowledge.” And the auction alludes to a phrase by Jorge Luis Borges, when he was invited with other writers to the Casa Rosada as soon as the democratic government assumed: “Thank you President Alfonsín, because I feel that you have returned the duty of hope to us.”

