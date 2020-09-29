Russian model Anastasia Kostenko bought an apartment in Moscow. She published a picture from the office of a major capital developer on her page on Instagram, saying he was proud of the purchase. But the subscribers did not share her joy.

The third wife of football player Dmitry Tarasov, who at one time took the place of TV presenter Olga Buzova, the second wife of the athlete, noted that the purchased apartment was the first in her property. “The best investment in the future is buying your own home. Anyone would agree with me. My first apartment. No words are needed here, only emotions. I am happy, glad and very proud of myself. There is always a choice, ”Kostenko wrote.

A number of subscribers baited the model, leaving scathing comments under the photo. “Damn, how great! And most importantly, she just went to work, from decree to decree, and all by herself. Well, it happens, “one of them said sarcastically. “It turns out that the family in your photo is” strong “,” happy “, everything is subtle … But as an apartment – so mine,” – pointed out another. “Good girl, especially since your man is very unreliable. One does not pay alimony, the other was kicked out into the street, ”added vichka50.

Kostenko married Tarasov in 2018. The couple is raising two children together. Before that, the footballer was married to Buzova (in 2012-2016). Fans called them a tandem “tarabuziki”.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram