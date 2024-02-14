The former model and interior designer, Georgette Cárdenas, rose to fame by participating in 'Combate' when the well-known Peruvian reality show was at its peak. television boom. Although his stay in the competition lasted less than a week, his fun and genuine personality endeared him to the public to this day.

Georgette Cárdenas has dedicated a large part of her life to her artistic career, since she began as a model at the age of 13. Later, she joined the aforementioned reality competition, where she also worked as a reporter. She continued her career as a presenter on several shows on Panamericana and, today, she is building a reputation in quite a different field.

Why does Georgette Cárdenas say she scammed 'Combate'?

During an interview he conducted on the YouTube channel 'I'm Jackie Ford', Georgette Cárdenas revealed that she scammed 'Combate' because she sold an image of herself that was not true. According to her statements, she appeared at the program's casting as a very athletic person, although she lacked physical abilities.

“I scammed them, I made them believe that I was what they were looking for. They wanted an athletic girl, who was bold, who had guts. And yes I have them, but nothing in terms of strength. When I did a camera casting, it was great. When it was time to do the casting for tests and endurance, I was traveling and I said: 'Sorry, I can't, I'm doing bungee jumping'. They swore I did extreme sports! People were amazed at me. I couldn't do absolutely anything, I was a disaster” , he explained.

And although she only lasted five days as a competitor, the production decided to change her position and hire her as a reporter. “I lasted two years, I was quite demanding when it came to the issue of energy. At the first shout, I wanted to send them to hell. Many times I came home to cry, I was 25 years old,” she clarified.

Georgette Cárdenas reported on 'Combate'. Photo: Facebook

What does Georgette Cárdenas do now?

After leaving 'Combate', Georgette Cárdenas had several job opportunities in various television programs. She was a presenter on 'Espectáculos' and 'Esta cantado' on Panamericana. Likewise, she had appearances in different shows such as 'Fábrica de Dreams' and 'Chollyshow'.

Currently, she pursues her career as an interior designer and has founded her own company Movlet Interior which is dedicated, among other things, to carrying out comprehensive remodeling and decorating spaces.

The Peruvian former model also remains active on her social networks, mainly Instagram. On this platform, she has more than 150,000 followers and shows her daily life. Even recently, she had a brief participation in the film 'Now we are 3, yes, my love', directed by her close friends Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava. “I have a very fun participation that escapes my reality, so I invite you to see the film,” she recommended on her social networks.