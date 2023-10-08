Model Joyce Tadeo from Manila, Philippines, became a taxi driver and spoke about the reaction of passengers to her. The relevant material is published The Sun.

According to the girl who graduated from the Faculty of Psychology, she works 12 hours a day and loves her job. At the same time, the fashion model does not forget to take care of her appearance. “I wear a dress and always make sure I look nice because many passengers ask me to take pictures with them,” Tadeo said.

In turn, customers are excited and surprised by such a driver. At the same time, some passengers offer her friendship, while others invite her on dates. However, the girl stated that she reacts with restraint to these proposals, acting in accordance with her work ethic. “I want to maintain professionalism,” she explained her position.

In March, diesel mechanic Jasmine with the nickname @jasminehardiee from Australia posed in uniform and delighted netizens. In the posted footage, the girl appeared during the work process. At the beginning of the video, she posed in short denim shorts and a black crop top, and then put on a uniform yellow and white overalls and a cap.