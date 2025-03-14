The concerted schools that separate their students by sex are being forced to decide between give up the public money either Bet on the differentiated model, becoming completely private. The centers that separate students of students are around … 1% of all educational centers in Spain (there are about 70). According to CECE figures (Spanish Confederation of Teaching Centers), more or less half of the centers that differentiate by sex are concerted. However, they are condemned to disappear.

There is the exception of the Community of Madrid, which decided to expand the expiration of the concerts until 2027 and Andalusia, where these centers are privately owned. But it is not the general norm. In communities such as Balearic Islands, Navarra, Basque Country, La Rioja, Valencian Community, Cantabria or Catalonia The schools that separated by sex have had to reconvert in mixed to continue receiving financing from the State. This week, according to ABC, the Catalan schools of the Vall and La Farga decided to uncheck and give up receiving public financing.

In the Basque Country is the case of the center Gaztelueta (in Bilbao), which has opted for a hybrid model in which primary school is mixed and, in high school, boys and girls go to different classrooms.

“Those who lose are the parents who bet on the differentiated model but cannot pay a private center”

As this newspaper has learned, the management teams of the Spanish differentiated schools have opted for Raise the parents directly whether or not to make an economic effort extra to maintain the educational model. The case of the differentiated school is also curious Aderiz, who was born this year in Pamplona at the initiative of a group of parents. A private center, which is a ‘rare avis’ in our country.

After the approval of the last State Education Law, the one known as Celaá Law, a resource was filed before the Constitutional Court. Count Pumpid’s TC pronounced in favor of the doctrine that sat the Lomloe and that states that the administration can encourage the educational model that it deems better, in this case, coeducation. That is, the constitutionality of differentiated education was endorsed, but in no case it was stated that it was unconstitutional to boost coeducation. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, approved a regional decree that delays the effects of the constitutional judgment that prevents public money from giving centers that differentiate children from girls.

Catholic schools and CCE, the two major groups of the concerted in Spain, agree that in our country there is «a strong ideologization of education“And the model that separates by sex” represents for certain sectors a return to Franco. ” However, this system is claimed by Democrats in the United States and enjoys good press in numerous European countries, among which the United Kingdom and Ireland stand out. Santiago García, at the head of CCE, expresses that “ultimately, those who lose are those parents who want for their children a differentiated education model, but cannot afford to pay a private school.”