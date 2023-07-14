The Mexican model Tania Ruiz, ex-partner of Enrique Pena Nietoformer president of Mexico, boasts on his social networks of a new love, after having announced at the beginning of 2023 that he no longer had anything to do with Peña Nieto.

Tania Ruizmodel of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, 35 years old, apparently she is in love again and appears on the cover of Hola! magazine. in a photograph where she poses with her new lover.

Tania Ruiz is now in a relationship with Manuel Serrano, who, according to information in various media, is an industrial engineer originally from Spain and in the image in which they appear together, They pose embracing and smiling.

“Capturing moments of happiness with the person who fills my heart with joy. Tania Ruiz, Every day by your side is a gift. You are my greatest inspiration”, declares Manuel Serrano.

During 2019, Tanie Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto began dating amid the controversy, since he was still married to Angélica Rivera, then their relationship became formal and at the beginning of 2023 they terminated their relationship.

Tania Ruizafter separating from Enrique Pena Nietogave an interview to Hola magazine and confirmed their separation, also expressing that they had been on very good terms between the two.

Tania Ruiz also commented that her new partner should meet some essential requirements, including “that he be respectful and bring stability to the relationship. That he be sincere, honest, with the same values ​​as me and a sense of humor.”

In addition to being a model, Tania Ruiz, who is very talented and creative, is a businesswomansince she owns an online store of jewelry, glasses and clothes that she has designed herself, she is also the image of the shoe brand Price Shoes by catalog.