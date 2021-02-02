The British model was photographed with the animal and was criticized by followers on social networks. The corresponding photos and comments were noticed in the Daily Star.

Model Lissa Aires of OnlyFans online platform, whose users get access to content for a fee, posted a photo from the Indonesian island of Bali. She was captured riding an elephant in a red bikini with a thong.

Fans scolded the 29-year-old celebrity in the comments below the posted footage. “Leave the elephant alone”, “I did not expect such terrible things from you”, “Was it necessary to torture the poor elephant? Nightmare “,” What are you ugly “, – said netizens.

The model, in turn, rebuffed the fans, responding to outraged messages. “I was swimming in the pool and so I went out to be photographed in a swimsuit. I think people are prejudiced against me because of my candid pictures, ”- said Ayres.

In November 2020, model Jessica Rast posed naked on an elephant in the woods and was shamed online. In the photo, she is lying on an animal without clothes on her stomach with her arms outstretched forward.