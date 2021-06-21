The model of the popular Fashion Nova brand shared a snapshot in a tight outfit and received an unexpected request from subscribers. The corresponding series of frames appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a photo posted on the network, 26-year-old Pauline Tantot (Pauline Tantot) poses in a brown mini-dress with a neckline and translucent inserts under the breasts. The model was shot against the background of an orange retro car of an unknown brand. “Let me be your driver,” she signed the post, which received more than 160 thousand likes.

Fans appreciated the appearance of the celebrity, but their attention was more attracted by the bright car depicted in the pictures. “Move over, I want to see the car”, “You block the car”, “Hot girl and hot car!”, “The best thing I’ve seen recently”, “What a cool car”, “Nice driver with a great car”, – they wrote.

In March, Pauline Tanto Model shared a topless photo and delighted fans. In the photo, she poses without a bra in beige thongs near the rocks on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, she covers the naked parts of the body with her hand. “You are beautiful,” the commentators praised.