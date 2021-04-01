The participant of the sixth season of the TV show “America’s Next Top Model” showed an indecent tattoo and made netizens laugh. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

In the posted footage, 39-year-old Joanie Sprague advises not to tattoo on the inside of the lip, believing that it will wear off over time. According to her, the tattoo, which she got 12 years ago, has not yet disappeared. “Every time I go to the dentist’s office, I have to apologize for the obscene words that are written in my mouth,” the woman laughed. Then Sprague pushed back her lower lip and showed an inscription with an obscene English expression Fuck you (“Go to hell”).

The publication received 2.5 million views, fans were pleased with the star’s video. “God, a similar situation happened to me! I stuffed the word “daddy” on my lip and thought it would disappear, but it’s still with me! ” ! ” – they wrote.

Earlier in March, the girl got a tattoo with a quote from her father and realized its vulgar meaning four years later. Rhianna Cooper, 22, from Daventry, England, stuffed make it count on her back as her father often told her, “You only have one life, so do your best “. At the moment, Cooper is dating a young man who hinted to her about the double meaning of the picture.