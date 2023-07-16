Ukrainian-American actress and model Sofia Sanchezwho has Down syndrome, is shocked by how she dressed to attend the special presentation of the movie ‘Barbie’, which will be released this July 20 in theaters around the world.

Sofia Sanchez walked the pink carpet from the movie ‘Barbie’ wearing a suit that she designed especially for this day that ‘Barbie’ was presented in Los Angeles, California, and it caught everyone’s eyes, because she looked spectacular.

Sofia Sanchez he was part of the presentation of the film ‘Barbie’, by the filmmaker Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which is expected to be a success in its next world exhibition.

In several news portals it is shared that Sofia Sanchez dressed as Barbie at the premiere of the film, inspired by the first doll with Down Syndrome and attended its premiere in Los Angeles, California, USA, and with her look she paid homage to the first doll that Mattel launched, representative of Down Syndrome.

Sofía Sánchez’s performance will soon be seen in the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’, called ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’, whose stars are Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegle; also in the live action of ‘Snow White’.

The Barbie doll was launched in mid-April 2023 as part of the ‘Fashionistas’ event, and wears a dress with puffed sleeves and a print with blue and yellow flowers and butterflies; these colors are associated as a symbol of trisomy of chromosome 21 to make visible the fight for the diagnosis and your rights.

The model Sofía Sánchez, with Down syndrome IMPACTS as ‘Barbie’ (VIDEO)

‘Barbie’ opens next Thursday, July 20 in Latin America, and America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa and Rhea Perlman also participate as actors.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp