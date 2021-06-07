The British model and blogger has revealed secret poses that her colleagues use for pictures on social networks. The corresponding photos appeared on her page in Instagram…

TV star Georgie Clarke regularly publishes collages in which she demonstrates how her figure looks from different angles of shooting. For example, in one of the frames, she showed how to achieve perfect skin with the help of the right posture and lighting. The model was photographed in the mirror in underwear with an even posture, with her back turned to the camera.

At the same time, in the next photo, the celebrity is captured in a relaxed position, which is why cellulite is visible on her buttocks and thighs. According to Clarke, arching your back can make you look slimmer and hide your body flaws.

“The photos were taken with a difference of a couple of seconds, the only difference is that on the first frame I am posing, and on the second I sit without stress,” the model, who scored more than 30 thousand likes, signed the publication. In descriptions for other posts, Kral explains that he posts pictures of his body with all the flaws in order to reveal to subscribers the truth about the deceptive pictures that bloggers publish on their social media accounts.

Earlier, Georgie Clarke showed cellulite in the photo and urged to refuse to hide flaws. First, she posed facing the camera with an even posture and straightened shoulders, holding her buttocks with her hands. Then the girl was photographed with her back to the lens to show the cellulite on the thighs and buttocks.