Shot: Soviet drone Tu-141 “Strizh” was shot down in the Kaluga region

The drone that was shot down in the Kaluga region was a Soviet Tu-141 Strizh. The device model has become known Telegram-Shot channel.

Experts came to this conclusion after examining the crash site of the drone wreckage. Prior to this, converted Soviet drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have already fallen in the Kaluga region in May and February.

Photo: Telegram channel SHOT

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are converting the Strizh from an attack drone into a kamikaze drone, stuffing it with explosives and installing an additional fuel tank. After alteration, the Soviet UAV is capable of flying up to 1000 kilometers.

An unidentified object fell near Kaluga on June 1. According to the government of the Russian region, an explosion subsequently occurred, no one from the inhabitants was injured. Previously, a drone fell in the region, but the authorities have not yet officially confirmed this information.

The fragments of an unknown object were scattered within a radius of 100 meters from the crash site, and a funnel 3 by 4 meters was also formed. According to eyewitnesses, two explosions occurred when the object was hit.