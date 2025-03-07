The model of Barcelona and other prisons without prisoners

The abandoned prisons in Spain are more than simple disuse buildings; They are silent witnesses of the history and social evolution of the country. These structures, which once housed prisoners and kept secrets between their walls, are now in a state of transition, Some converted into public spaceswhile others remain forgotten, slowly claimed by nature.

From the south to northern Spain, these former prisons tell fascinating stories. The Barcelona modelperhaps the most emblematic of all, closed its doors in 2017 after decades of overpopulation and controversy. Initially conceived to demonstrate advanced reintegration policies, it became a symbol of the prison system challenges. Today, transformed into a museum, it allows visitors to explore the daily life of prisoners who once occupied their cells.

The prison of Alcalá de Guadairaclosed since the 70s, has become a building admired by citizens, with future plans to transform into a public space. On the other hand, the Zamora prison, famous for having housed priests and members of ETA, won new notoriety in 2011 as the scene of the film Cell 211awarded with eight Goya awards.

In the picturesque Broto Valleythe local prison, originally built as a defensive tower, now lies abandoned, but retains on its walls the messages of the prisoners that once inhabited their cells. These writings, surprisingly legible, offer a unique window to the past and the lives of those who were imprisoned there.

In the Balearic Islands, the former prison of Palma de Mallorcawhich closed in 2001, remains a frozen reminder in time, with unparalleled beds and abandoned belongings that silently tell the stories of their last occupants. This building, which once housed up to 1000 prisoners in a space designed for 400 is a testimony of the overcrowding problems that the penitentiary system have plagued.

Finally, the medieval prison of Pedraza, with origins that date back to the thirteenth century, represents an example of how these spaces can be reinvented. Divided into two levels, one for common criminals and another for the most dangerous criminals, this ancient prison has found a new life in the twentieth century as a public space, demonstrating how history can be preserved and reinterpreted for future generations.