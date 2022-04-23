Mexico. the spanish model Mariazel is careless and shows an intimate tattoo by mistake. In social networks, the image in which the actress also looks charming and sensual is viralized.

Mariazel, former host of the program I fall laughing, revolutionizes social networks by sharing a photo in a bikini and with it captivates his millions of followers.

“For the misguided, it’s a tattoo…” explains Mariazel when referring to the tattoo that he has on his body and this because many followers assumed that it was something else.

Mariazel. instagram photo

“How far does it go?”, “When are you going to show it?”, “I had thought of something else”, wrote some followers regarding said tattoo.

Mariazel was born in Spain and according to information in her biography she arrived in Mexico when she was very young; She began as an actress on Televisión Azteca and later became part of programs such as Está Cañón, with Yordi Rosado.

Mariazel has more than three million followers on Instagram and they always praise her for her beauty and friendliness.