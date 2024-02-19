To the magazine 'Grazia', Pellegrinelli made some revelations relating to the singer's economic conditions when they were married.

Eros Ramazzotti's ex-girlfriend, Marica Pellegrinelli, interviewed by 'Grazia', spoke about the joy of expecting her third child, but not only that. You made some revelations to the magazine relating to economic conditions and the singer's discomfort when they were in a relationship. Information that did not escape the internet and which quickly appeared on social media.

Currently 7 months pregnant, 35-year-old model Marica Pellegrinelli is preparing to welcome a baby girl with her partner William Djoko. The two have been in a relationship for almost two and a half years. During a live broadcast on social media with the journalist Annalia Venezia, Pellegrinelli makes some revelations regarding theex-husband Eros Ramazzotti.

In the live social broadcast, Pellegrinelli also mentions the house he received in gift from Ramazzotti in Franciacorta and the maintenance allowance for the children of their union, Raffaela Maria (12 years old) and Gabrio Tullio (8). The couple was married from 2014 to 2019, only 5 years for the model and singer.

The model underlines that, having a VAT number, she must work like everyone else freelancers and cannot request thematernity allowance or bonuses until the child is born. She admits that she lives in a wealthy condition, but also underlines the needs that she has to face. “I'm not saying I'm not privileged – says Pellegrinelli – but I still have to work”. The model adds:

All people think I married a millionaire… So when I got married, my ex-husband was in debt and we broke up in his best economic time in 30 years and I honestly didn't ask for anything. I have maintenance for the children, as it should be because they are mainly with me.

The journalist provokes her by calling out the famous woman house in Franciacorta “that everyone has been talking about.” In fact, is that property a home that the model is enjoying, or is it just a burden? Pellegrinelli clarifies:

I received a beautiful house as a gift for my 30th birthday which I donated during separation without asking for anything. […] Eros had a dream of living in the countryside which didn't match my dream. He gave me that house, but I donated it. He enjoys it with the children and I'm happy that they have their own space. I grew up in a family that has always been well off financially. I never had any problems, but my parents gave me sound principles: they always told me that you can go out and eat pizza, you can also offer it, go on holiday once or twice a year and that's it. This phrase stuck with me and I have always remained that person. I love simplicity and if something is very forced, very rich, very expensive, I don't like it.

At the end of the interview, Marica Pellegrinelli admits that she has not given up anything, except those that were simply not fundamental for her.

Of course, I have had a life greater than the possibilities of many people thanks to him and I thank him for this. […] Marriage was a huge life experience.

Despite the separation, the model maintains an excellent relationship with Eros. She is now happy with William and is joyfully awaiting the arrival of their little girl in the spring.